ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls

IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Downtown Boise's art installation 'Pale Blue Dot'

BOISE, Idaho — The "Pale Blue Dot" sculpture on the north side of the 5th and Front parking garage in Boise is art that is on display for pedestrians and drivers. According to the Capitol City Development Corp (CCDC); "the concept was inspired by the metaphor of the watering hole, and its role as a central gathering point for life. The work further alludes to the natural hot springs of Idaho and of earth itself viewed from space."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise-themed Monopoly board planned for 2023

BOISE, Idaho — Top Trumps USA Inc. is releasing a Boise-themed Monopoly board in October 2023, the company announced in a press release. Hasbro licenses Top Trumps to create city-themed Monopoly boards. Boise is among Kansas City, Brooklyn, Scottsdale that are getting city-themed board this calendar year, Top Trumps said.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'Act A Fool,' at the Boise Music Festival

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Music Festival is returning for its twelfth year. The main stage lineup includes Ludacris, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Gary LeVox and C&C Music Factory. "From 10am to 10pm Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9...
GARDEN CITY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Automatic crash notifications sending false alarm 911 calls

IDAHO, USA — Some Idaho 911 dispatch centers are frustrated with a jump in false alarm calls coming from smart phones and watches. Apple's automatic crash notification feature automatically calls 911 when the owner of the device crashes or takes a hard fall. The feature is indented to help people who can't dial for help.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

St. Luke's to layoff 2% of employees

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System announced Wednesday that it will be eliminating approximately 2% of total positions as the system "adjusts amid (a) challenging financial, operating environment." Amid a wave of layoff announcements made Wednesday for tech and entertainment companies such as Disney, Ebay, Micron and Zoom,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy