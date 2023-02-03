Read full article on original website
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls
IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
Car won't start? Some in Treasure Valley have no other workable option
KUNA, Idaho — Right now, with the Treasure Valley's relative lack of public transportation compared to similar-sized metro areas, the best way and the only way to get around efficiently and safely, for most, is by car. But that's an expensive option for some and not an option at all for others.
Handlebar brings the beach to Boise with 32k lbs of sand
Boise is 509 miles away from the closest beach. So one local bar laid down 32-thousand pounds of sand in the middle of winter in order to bring the beach to Boise.
Eviction court hearings increasing in Ada and Canyon counties
BOISE, Idaho — Fighting the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley takes a team like the one at Jesse Tree — a local non-profit working to keep people facing eviction in their homes. But lately, more people in Ada and Canyon counties need help. Morgan DeCarl, Jesse Tree...
Downtown Boise's art installation 'Pale Blue Dot'
BOISE, Idaho — The "Pale Blue Dot" sculpture on the north side of the 5th and Front parking garage in Boise is art that is on display for pedestrians and drivers. According to the Capitol City Development Corp (CCDC); "the concept was inspired by the metaphor of the watering hole, and its role as a central gathering point for life. The work further alludes to the natural hot springs of Idaho and of earth itself viewed from space."
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Boise-themed Monopoly board planned for 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Top Trumps USA Inc. is releasing a Boise-themed Monopoly board in October 2023, the company announced in a press release. Hasbro licenses Top Trumps to create city-themed Monopoly boards. Boise is among Kansas City, Brooklyn, Scottsdale that are getting city-themed board this calendar year, Top Trumps said.
‘Treasure Valley Reads’ celebrates 24 years and brings newcomers together
BOISE, Idaho — ‘Treasure Valley Reads’ is celebrating 24 years of bringing the community together through the power of books. This year, they are making sure they target newcomers, including refugees. Ada Community Library’s Community Engagement Librarian Molly Nota said, "We have so much vibrancy in the...
4 fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions so far in 2023 in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There has been a recent spate of fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions — four pedestrians have been killed by cars so far in the Treasure Valley this year, including a 10-year-old boy. Despite that, overall pedestrian-vehicle accidents...
Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Sunny loves music, the outdoors and more
BOISE, Idaho — For this week's Wednesday's Child, KTVB met up with Sunny, a 16-year-old boy with a sunny outlook on life and his future, who is looking for a family. We met Sunny at a bowling alley. The high school sophomore from Mountain Home loves to play pool, really likes school and has all kinds of cool interests when he has time outside of his job.
'Act A Fool,' at the Boise Music Festival
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Music Festival is returning for its twelfth year. The main stage lineup includes Ludacris, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Gary LeVox and C&C Music Factory. "From 10am to 10pm Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9...
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Treasure Valley breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price...
Automatic crash notifications sending false alarm 911 calls
IDAHO, USA — Some Idaho 911 dispatch centers are frustrated with a jump in false alarm calls coming from smart phones and watches. Apple's automatic crash notification feature automatically calls 911 when the owner of the device crashes or takes a hard fall. The feature is indented to help people who can't dial for help.
St. Luke's to layoff 2% of employees
BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System announced Wednesday that it will be eliminating approximately 2% of total positions as the system "adjusts amid (a) challenging financial, operating environment." Amid a wave of layoff announcements made Wednesday for tech and entertainment companies such as Disney, Ebay, Micron and Zoom,...
Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to ban transporting minors out of state for abortion without parental consent
BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Barbara Ehardt introduced House Bill 98 (HB98) to the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday to add definitions to Idaho's human trafficking laws to prohibit adults from transporting minors out of the state for an abortion procedure. Most abortions are illegal in Idaho with exceptions for...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
