McGill-Toolen’s Shemar Welch won all three jumping events Friday to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first AHSAA state boys indoor track title at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Welch won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, the long jump at 21-11 and the triple jump at 45-7 at the 53rd annual 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mountain Brook took home the girls 6A title, the first for the Spartans since 2019.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO