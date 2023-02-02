Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Unveils 2023 Football Signees
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Women's Tennis Team Swept By Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Yellowhammer News
Former Crimson Tide lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. presented Community Service Award
When Emil Ekiyor Jr. was being recruited by the University of Alabama to play football, community service wasn’t at the top of his list – but it did matter to somebody whose opinion mattered. “It was definitely something my mom was asking about during the recruiting process –...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
wvtm13.com
Their high school hoops careers were over. But then, this happened
That’s all it took for a blessing to arrive. It happened two nights ago in Alabaster, Alabama. It arrived just in time to make for a moment that two teenagers would take with them forever. The Evangel Christian Lightning and the Ezekiel Academy Knights are big rivals. The boys...
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Dominates In Wire-To-Wire Win
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
AHSAA indoor track: Class 6A, 1A/3A championships decided on Day 1 at CrossPlex
McGill-Toolen’s Shemar Welch won all three jumping events Friday to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first AHSAA state boys indoor track title at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Welch won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, the long jump at 21-11 and the triple jump at 45-7 at the 53rd annual 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mountain Brook took home the girls 6A title, the first for the Spartans since 2019.
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Lady Bears Smothers Spring Hill
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Academy’s D.J. Coleman Wins State Championship
Congratulations to Bessemer Academy’s newest State Champion, D.J. Coleman! D.J.’s project, “The Catalase and Celsius” took first place in the AISA Senior Biological Science Division. Source : Bessemer Academy.
Alabama Basketball: Across college basketball it was a wild Saturday
It was a musical chairs Saturday in college basketball – at least in terms of projected NCAA Tournament seeding. Alabama Basketball took care of business in Baton Rouge, despite LSU getting to the line for more than double the free throw attempts as the Crimson Tide. Not that covering...
Kevin Steele Leaving Miami, Rejoining Nick Saban at Alabama
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele returning to Nick Saban and Alabama.
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Back on Top, Philon Chooses Auburn
The Crimson Tide is back atop the football recruiting world while the top basketball player in the state is headed to the Plains.
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Baseball Opens 2023 in Walkoff Fashion, 2-1 Over Flagler
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Gymnastics Instant Analysis: No. 11 Alabama 197.850, No. 6 Auburn 197.700
The BamaCentral crew recaps the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers, including a perfect 10 from Luisa Blanco.
Yellowhammer News
UAB Department of Physics receives national award
The University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics is slated to receive the Improving Undergraduate Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society this spring. The Department of Physics will receive the award and be acknowledged at the APS April Meeting, “Quarks to...
Report Suggests Kevin Steele Could Return to Alabama After Miami Stint
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator reportedly a target of Nick Saban and Alabama
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Comments / 0