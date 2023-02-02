ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecutoffnews.com

Miles Unveils 2023 Football Signees

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Women's Tennis Team Swept By Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Their high school hoops careers were over. But then, this happened

That’s all it took for a blessing to arrive. It happened two nights ago in Alabaster, Alabama. It arrived just in time to make for a moment that two teenagers would take with them forever. The Evangel Christian Lightning and the Ezekiel Academy Knights are big rivals. The boys...
ALABASTER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Dominates In Wire-To-Wire Win

BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AHSAA indoor track: Class 6A, 1A/3A championships decided on Day 1 at CrossPlex

McGill-Toolen’s Shemar Welch won all three jumping events Friday to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first AHSAA state boys indoor track title at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Welch won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, the long jump at 21-11 and the triple jump at 45-7 at the 53rd annual 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mountain Brook took home the girls 6A title, the first for the Spartans since 2019.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Lady Bears Smothers Spring Hill

MOBILE, AL
Praise 93.3

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Baseball Opens 2023 in Walkoff Fashion, 2-1 Over Flagler

MONTEVALLO, AL
Yellowhammer News

UAB Department of Physics receives national award

The University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics is slated to receive the Improving Undergraduate Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society this spring. The Department of Physics will receive the award and be acknowledged at the APS April Meeting, “Quarks to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

