Read full article on original website
Related
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
wvtm13.com
Concerns raised about new requirements for teaching aides in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of Alabama's teaching aides are facing an uncertain future after the state handed down new requirements. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teaching aides across the state are being told they either have to obtain 48 hours of college credit or take three different assessments and make a certain score.
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey announces over $190 million being made available for statewide broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost last week with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan to make $191.8 million available for broadband expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey announced last Thursday, Jan. 26, that...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces almost $200 million more available for broadband expansion
Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost Jan. 26 with the U.S. Treasury Department approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund. The approval makes $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Alabama Department of...
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
Bills to end 2 Confederate holidays pre-filed for upcoming legislative session in Alabama
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
Residents of 2 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for deadly Jan. 12 storms
Following the severe storms and tornadoes that killed seven people in Alabama Jan. 12, Mobile and Morgan counties have been added to the list of those eligible for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households in these two counties can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance,...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
floridapolitics.com
Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
ALSDE: Special education records to be destroyed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017. If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...
Alabama lawmakers put temporary hold on $1 billion contract for prison healthcare
A billion dollar contract to provide medical and mental health care for Alabama prison inmates came before the Legislature’s contract review committee on Thursday and sparked a lengthy series of questions from lawmakers, who put a temporary hold on the deal. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) contract is...
thecutoffnews.com
Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average
(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘It’s concerning’; Alabama state senator speaks out on statewide inmate release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three days since some inmates across Alabama were released due to a new law. As of Thursday, Alabama Department of Corrections says they released 134 inmates across the state. On Friday, they released another big wave. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says 18...
Alabama labeled ‘high priority to achieve basic equality’ in Human Rights Campaign report on LGBTQ+ people
Alabama is one of the toughest states to live in for LGBTQ+ people and their families, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign.
wvtm13.com
Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Comments / 0