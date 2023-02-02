ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Concerns raised about new requirements for teaching aides in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of Alabama's teaching aides are facing an uncertain future after the state handed down new requirements. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teaching aides across the state are being told they either have to obtain 48 hours of college credit or take three different assessments and make a certain score.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL
floridapolitics.com

Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
FLORIDA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

ALSDE: Special education records to be destroyed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017.   If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average

(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
FLORIDA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE

