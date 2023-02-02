Read full article on original website
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
Viva El Birdos
Walker, Winn are VEB’s top two prospects. Who will be voted #3?
The fans have voted! The Cardinals’ #1 prospect, to the surprise of nobody, was Jordan Walker. It seems I correctly assumed he would be voted the #1 pick and I did save myself a post by combining the #1 and #2 prospects. That will be the last time I do that, as I cannot possibly assume any further picks. Way too risky.
Viva El Birdos
Two weeks until Spring Training! - A Hunt and Peck
Today was a beautiful day and though we still have a few more doldrums of winter to endure, it was a nice reminder that Spring Training is only two weeks away! Pitchers and catchers for the St. Louis Cardinals will report in just ten days and players will certainly trickle in before then. In fact, some people look to be leaving very soon:
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Raiders Make Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick In New Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that could set their sights on selecting a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr set to move on this offseason, the quarterback position is certainly a major need for the franchise. Las Vegas could opt to go the...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Final Four Prediction
The NCAA Tournament begins next month. ESPN's Basketball Power Index is constantly updating its projections for the event. The BPI is meant to be predictive and forward-facing. It updates daily and has several categories for ranking teams, including estimating how they will do in the NCAA ...
NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement
Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Super Bowl Pick
Sean Payton was just hired by the Denver Broncos, but he's already getting acclimated to the role. Asked on Monday for his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, Payton said he was going with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs. "I'm picking the Eagles. We never want anyone in our ...
chatsports.com
FTR’s first 2023 mock draft: The Seahawks address the trenches
(not a typo - - and, yes, the title says this is my first mock draft . .
Yardbarker
Ranking the top 10 second basemen in MLB
This continues my series where I come up with my own top 10 ranking for each position in baseball, moving on to the top 10 second basemen. If you missed any of the previous issues of this series, follow the links below. Top 10 Second Baseman. Jazz Chisholm Jr. The...
Latest AP Poll: A Shakeup Toward The Top
The latest AP Poll has caused some major shakeups. College basketball underwent a hectic week, and the top 25 looks quite different.
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after wild Saturday of college basketball
Saturday featured quite a few exciting games across college basketball, including matchups between AP-ranked teams. Following all of the action, ESPN has again updated their BPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. Fascinating scores dominated Saturday, including Purdue falling to Indiana by a score of 79-74. Additionally, Auburn tried...
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: February 6
1891 - The New York Giants’ salaries are leaked to the press. It shows a total team payroll of $54,600 and is topped by $5,500 going to Buck Ewing. 1895 - Babe Ruth is born in Baltimore, Maryland. 1934 - Ford Frick is named as the public relations director...
IMHO Sunday: A major connection surfaces in the Dylan Raiola sweepstakes
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The developers: As most of you are all well aware, the Trojans are back in the picture in a big way for the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2024, quarterback Dylan Raiola (Phoenix, Arizona/ Pinnacle High). Raiola is not only the apple of the Trojans eye but also the Georgia Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers just to name a few. What you may not know, however, there is a cardinal and gold force already playing a significant role in the kid’s development as a bigtime high school quarterback and a household name in recruiting circles.
