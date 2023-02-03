Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Would Prefer To Move DeMar DeRozan Over Zach LaVine

The Bulls would choose Zach LaVine over DeMar DeRozan if they had to retain one of them.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Chicago Bulls are a team that could be headed for changes ahead of the trade deadline. They are only the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record as of right now.

A recent report from Josh Buckhalter of Heavy Sports revealed that if it came to picking between Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan , the Bulls would elect to keep LaVine. He noted that they've already made a "contract commitment" to LaVine, adding that there is more flexibility when it comes to trading DeMar DeRozan.

“DeMar at this point,” the source tells Heavy Sports NBA. “LaVine is younger (27) and they’ve already made the contract commitment to him. There are concerns about his knee, but the Bulls went all in on him and that makes a trade much more difficult. DeRozan is a lot more flexible when it comes to what you can do with a trade, so if it is one or the other, it would be him.”

This stance makes sense, as generally, teams will keep the younger star over the older one if they aren't contending. It will be interesting to see if anyone makes a move for DeMar DeRozan, and his midrange shot creation could help a number of teams with their offense.

There's A Lot Of Trade Interest In Zach LaVine

Even if the Bulls would prefer to keep Zach LaVine over DeMar DeRozan, there is a chance that they decide to move both players. Zach LaVine is already attracting a lot of trade interest, with the Lakers and the Knicks being among the teams who want to land him .

That is why someone like Zach LaVine, the Bulls’ two-time All-Star... would have no shortage of suitors if Chicago decided to move the 27-year-old guard before next Thursday’s deadline... The Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks have consistently been mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to land LaVine if the time does arrive.

It remains to be seen what decision the Chicago Bulls will make regarding Zach LaVine's future. They could easily decide to retool around him and try to become a younger, more competitive team. They have reportedly already discussed a trade for Jae Crowder .

The Chicago Bulls will definitely be one of the team's fans and analysts will be watching closely leading up to February 9th. If they were to trade their stars, they could shake up the entire landscape of the NBA and potentially create some new contending teams in the league.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.