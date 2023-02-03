Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Related
WNYT
The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized
Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
WNYT
The Greater Good: Tiki Tours looking for new name, Grant for UAlbany initiative
A cat found abandoned in a duffel bag in Albany, Newt, now has a new home. The 1-year-old, six-pound cat was found last month, alongside some trash cans on Sherman Street in Albany. Newt was rescued and taken care of at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Tiki Tours on Lake...
WNYT
Homeless shelters open as Albany declares Code Blue
Another Code Blue is in effect in Albany through Wednesday. It’s being issued as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, including wind chill. People in need in Albany County have multiple shelters open for warmth and safety:. Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street. The...
WNYT
Schenectady receives national honor for electric vehicle sustainability
The Electric Vehicle Association is praising the Electric City, Schenectady, for going even more electric. The city is being named the Electric Vehicle Association’s “EV City of the Year” for 2022. Mayor Gary McCarthy accepted the award virtually, after it was presented at the organization’s annual meeting....
WNYT
Florists are preparing flowers for Valentine’s Day
Florists are preparing for Valentine’s Day next week to send a sweet-smelling gift for your sweetheart or to treat yourself. Florists in the Capital Region are gearing up for their Super Bowl – Valentine’s Day. Two local florists in Saratoga County are prepared. Tim Healy, the current...
WNYT
Missing Schenectady teen remembered on 15th birthday
Wednesday marked Samantha Humphrey’s 15th birthday, and people plan to come together to remember the teen who has been missing for nearly three months. Anyone can take part in the Light up the World celebration. This is not a traditional candlelight vigil where people get together in one, central location. Use the flashlight on your cellphone, turn on your porch light or light a candle.
WNYT
Body found in Albany identified as missing woman
Albany police confirm the body found Tuesday in Albany is that of 36-year-old Sadie Kopyc. She was last seen in Cohoes on Jan. 20. Police said earlier in the week that she could be either in Albany or New York City. The investigation started out as an unattended death after...
WNYT
Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire
Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
WNYT
Residents of flooded Albany apartment building still can’t return
Dozens of people who live in the Parkview Apartments in Albany still can’t go home. Burst pipes and electrical outages forced residents out of the 12-story building last weekend. Electricians and engineers are taking apart the damage, the property manager said. Water got into the main electric system on...
WNYT
Top Teacher: Stephen Lapolla – Columbia High School
Stephen Lapolla teaches social studies at Columbia High School in East Greenbush. Lapolla is actually a graduate of the East Greenbush Central School District himself. His eighth-grade teacher inspired him to become a teacher, he said. Besides having a fun and interactive class, students said he also goes out of...
WNYT
Students at Troy charter school celebrate Black excellence
Troy’s Kipp Tech Valley Primary School rang with school spirit on Wednesday. Students there took part in the national effort to highlight historically Black colleges and universities. Every classroom at the school is named after historically Black colleges and universities. Hear what one student says this day means to...
WNYT
Abandoned cat in Albany gets new home
A cat abandoned in a duffel bag in Albany now has a new home. The 1-year-old, six-pound cat, named Newt, was found last month, alongside some trash cans on Sherman Street. Newt was rescued and placed in the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, who helped the animal get adopted.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him
Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
WNYT
Ralliers in Albany want to lower DWI threshold to .05%
A rally was held at the state Capitol in Albany on Tuesday to lower the blood alcohol limit to .05%. The BAC in New York is currently .08%. Both victims and survivors of drunken driving were there to show their support, along with the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Transportation Safety Board and more.
WNYT
DEC investigating strong smell traced to Cohoes Norlite plant
The state Department of Environmental Conservation continues investigating complaints of a strong odor in Cohoes. The DEC got a complaint Sunday of a strong smell coming from the Norlite facility. DEC’s spill responders confirmed burning odors to the north of the facility. DEC inspected the facility and say they...
WNYT
Cold weather makes Albany fire challenging to put out
Firefighters in Albany quickly put out a fire on South Main Avenue, Monday evening. The fire was in a first-floor apartment in the multi-family home. However, firefighters dealt with some challenges along the way. “The unique structure and obviously the cold weather always plays a part in our response because...
WNYT
Man in East Greenbush accused of taking videos up women’s skirts
A man is accused of taking upskirt videos of women shoppers in East Greenbush. It happened last September at Hannaford and Peter Harris Clothes in East Greenbush, police said. Freddie Young Jr. took videos of six women by either placing a phone under their skirts or underneath a dressing room door, police said.
WNYT
We Salute You: John Byrne
Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant John Byrne of Glens Falls. He served from 1991 to 2006, including time at Ground Zero after 9/11 and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Albany offers support to Ukrainian mayor as they rebuild from war
The mayor of Bucha, Ukraine was in the Capital Region on Monday. It has been nearly one year since the Russian invasion. Now, cities in the war-torn country are looking for support from American cities to rebuild its democracy. One of those cities is Albany. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan gathered...
Comments / 0