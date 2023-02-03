ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized

Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Homeless shelters open as Albany declares Code Blue

Another Code Blue is in effect in Albany through Wednesday. It’s being issued as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, including wind chill. People in need in Albany County have multiple shelters open for warmth and safety:. Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street. The...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady receives national honor for electric vehicle sustainability

The Electric Vehicle Association is praising the Electric City, Schenectady, for going even more electric. The city is being named the Electric Vehicle Association’s “EV City of the Year” for 2022. Mayor Gary McCarthy accepted the award virtually, after it was presented at the organization’s annual meeting....
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Florists are preparing flowers for Valentine’s Day

Florists are preparing for Valentine’s Day next week to send a sweet-smelling gift for your sweetheart or to treat yourself. Florists in the Capital Region are gearing up for their Super Bowl – Valentine’s Day. Two local florists in Saratoga County are prepared. Tim Healy, the current...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Missing Schenectady teen remembered on 15th birthday

Wednesday marked Samantha Humphrey’s 15th birthday, and people plan to come together to remember the teen who has been missing for nearly three months. Anyone can take part in the Light up the World celebration. This is not a traditional candlelight vigil where people get together in one, central location. Use the flashlight on your cellphone, turn on your porch light or light a candle.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Body found in Albany identified as missing woman

Albany police confirm the body found Tuesday in Albany is that of 36-year-old Sadie Kopyc. She was last seen in Cohoes on Jan. 20. Police said earlier in the week that she could be either in Albany or New York City. The investigation started out as an unattended death after...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire

Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Residents of flooded Albany apartment building still can’t return

Dozens of people who live in the Parkview Apartments in Albany still can’t go home. Burst pipes and electrical outages forced residents out of the 12-story building last weekend. Electricians and engineers are taking apart the damage, the property manager said. Water got into the main electric system on...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Top Teacher: Stephen Lapolla – Columbia High School

Stephen Lapolla teaches social studies at Columbia High School in East Greenbush. Lapolla is actually a graduate of the East Greenbush Central School District himself. His eighth-grade teacher inspired him to become a teacher, he said. Besides having a fun and interactive class, students said he also goes out of...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Students at Troy charter school celebrate Black excellence

Troy’s Kipp Tech Valley Primary School rang with school spirit on Wednesday. Students there took part in the national effort to highlight historically Black colleges and universities. Every classroom at the school is named after historically Black colleges and universities. Hear what one student says this day means to...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Abandoned cat in Albany gets new home

A cat abandoned in a duffel bag in Albany now has a new home. The 1-year-old, six-pound cat, named Newt, was found last month, alongside some trash cans on Sherman Street. Newt was rescued and placed in the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, who helped the animal get adopted.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him

Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Ralliers in Albany want to lower DWI threshold to .05%

A rally was held at the state Capitol in Albany on Tuesday to lower the blood alcohol limit to .05%. The BAC in New York is currently .08%. Both victims and survivors of drunken driving were there to show their support, along with the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Transportation Safety Board and more.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

DEC investigating strong smell traced to Cohoes Norlite plant

The state Department of Environmental Conservation continues investigating complaints of a strong odor in Cohoes. The DEC got a complaint Sunday of a strong smell coming from the Norlite facility. DEC’s spill responders confirmed burning odors to the north of the facility. DEC inspected the facility and say they...
WNYT

Cold weather makes Albany fire challenging to put out

Firefighters in Albany quickly put out a fire on South Main Avenue, Monday evening. The fire was in a first-floor apartment in the multi-family home. However, firefighters dealt with some challenges along the way. “The unique structure and obviously the cold weather always plays a part in our response because...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man in East Greenbush accused of taking videos up women’s skirts

A man is accused of taking upskirt videos of women shoppers in East Greenbush. It happened last September at Hannaford and Peter Harris Clothes in East Greenbush, police said. Freddie Young Jr. took videos of six women by either placing a phone under their skirts or underneath a dressing room door, police said.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: John Byrne

Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant John Byrne of Glens Falls. He served from 1991 to 2006, including time at Ground Zero after 9/11 and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Thank you for your service.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Albany offers support to Ukrainian mayor as they rebuild from war

The mayor of Bucha, Ukraine was in the Capital Region on Monday. It has been nearly one year since the Russian invasion. Now, cities in the war-torn country are looking for support from American cities to rebuild its democracy. One of those cities is Albany. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan gathered...
ALBANY, NY

