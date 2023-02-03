Wednesday marked Samantha Humphrey’s 15th birthday, and people plan to come together to remember the teen who has been missing for nearly three months. Anyone can take part in the Light up the World celebration. This is not a traditional candlelight vigil where people get together in one, central location. Use the flashlight on your cellphone, turn on your porch light or light a candle.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO