FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
WCVB
Date set for 19th Annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival
REVERE, Mass. — Mark your calendars – officials have announced the dates for the annual sand sculpting festival at Revere Beach. The 19th Annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival will take place from July 28 to 30. The theme for this year's event will be “Celebrating 90...
WCVB
Tickets available for redesigned LEGO Discovery Center in Massachusetts
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Ticket sales began Tuesday for the upcoming re-opening of LEGO Discovery Center Boston's renovated facility at Assembly Row in Somerville. An announcement from LEGO said the $12 million renovation of the space is nearing completion and set an opening day for April 14 — the Friday before Patriot's Day and a school vacation week in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Cambridge, Mass., shop offers a taste of Belgium with traditional waffles
Zinneken’s specializes in Belgian waffles. Owner Nhon Ma opened the cozy spot in 2011 in Harvard Square, Cambridge, after moving to the United States from Brussels. He grew up in the food business in Belgium and says he satisfied his entrepreneurial spirit by bringing a taste of his home country to Cambridge.
WCVB
Classic diner offerings at an affordable price
While food prices are soaring everywhere, a meal at one suburban landmark won’t break the bank. Pat Casey owns Casey’s Diner in Natick. The business has been all in the family for more than 130 years. Casey says the diner's $6 egg sandwiches are hot sellers for breakfast, as are the "good morning" burgers — beef patties topped with a fried egg and bacon for the price of $10.
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
WCVB
Crane falls onto building under construction in Brookline, Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A crane has toppled over at a Brookline construction site, damaging a building that is still in the framing process in the Massachusetts town. Sky5 flew over the construction site on Corey Road early Wednesday evening and recorded video of the fallen crane, which had smashed through multiple levels of wood on part of what appears to be a multi-story project.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
WCVB
Visit the MFA Exhibition: Touching Roots Black Ancestral Legacies in the Americas
BOSTON — Touching Roots: Black Ancestral Legacies in America at theMuseum of Fine Arts. Africa is at once a point of origin and a myriad of associations—real and imagined—for many Black artists working in the Americas. In the 20th century, some artists self-consciously responded to writer and philosopher Alain LeRoy Locke’s call to engage with “those ancestral arts.” Others continued to practice African artistic traditions passed down through generations.
universalhub.com
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
WCVB
Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
Woman Found On Park Bench Remembered As 'Ultimate Boston Girl'
A Boston hospitality professional died unexpectedly, leaving behind a bereft network of friends, family members, co-workers, and pets. Melanie Ann DiVasta was found deceased by police officers around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 near Atlantic Avenue and Cross Street, the Boston Police Departm…
WCVB
Lost beloved necklace leads to successful jewelry design business for Newton, Massachusetts, woman
NEWTON, Mass. — How does a former dental technician in the Israeli Air Force-turned-high-tech professional become a successful Massachusetts jewelry designer and entrepreneur?. “Everybody knows, I’m not ashamed to say, I’m not a jewelry person,” Talia Don said. “A lot of my designs have something that are a little...
WCVB
Behind the scenes of Sam Adams star-studded Super Bowl commercial
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Beer Company founder Jim Koch says he’s not quite done tinkering with the recipe forSamuel Adams Boston Lager. Now, the company is rolling out Boston Lager Remastered. Koch says he doesn’t think most customers will notice a difference, but he thinks this version is brighter, smoother, and closer to the perfect brew he imagines. Boston Lager Remastered is being in a splashy new ad that will run during Super Bowl LVII.
WCVB
Provincetown residents with some relief as the "Lady of the Dunes" is identified
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
WCVB
New and old theories bring police closer to finding Ruth Marie Terry’s killer
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
WCVB
DNA lab findings central to uncovering identity of "Lady of the Dunes"
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
