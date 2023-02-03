ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Tickets available for redesigned LEGO Discovery Center in Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Ticket sales began Tuesday for the upcoming re-opening of LEGO Discovery Center Boston's renovated facility at Assembly Row in Somerville. An announcement from LEGO said the $12 million renovation of the space is nearing completion and set an opening day for April 14 — the Friday before Patriot's Day and a school vacation week in Massachusetts.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Classic diner offerings at an affordable price

While food prices are soaring everywhere, a meal at one suburban landmark won’t break the bank. Pat Casey owns Casey’s Diner in Natick. The business has been all in the family for more than 130 years. Casey says the diner's $6 egg sandwiches are hot sellers for breakfast, as are the "good morning" burgers — beef patties topped with a fried egg and bacon for the price of $10.
NATICK, MA
WCVB

Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Crane falls onto building under construction in Brookline, Massachusetts

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A crane has toppled over at a Brookline construction site, damaging a building that is still in the framing process in the Massachusetts town. Sky5 flew over the construction site on Corey Road early Wednesday evening and recorded video of the fallen crane, which had smashed through multiple levels of wood on part of what appears to be a multi-story project.
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Visit the MFA Exhibition: Touching Roots Black Ancestral Legacies in the Americas

BOSTON — Touching Roots: Black Ancestral Legacies in America at theMuseum of Fine Arts. Africa is at once a point of origin and a myriad of associations—real and imagined—for many Black artists working in the Americas. In the 20th century, some artists self-consciously responded to writer and philosopher Alain LeRoy Locke’s call to engage with “those ancestral arts.” Others continued to practice African artistic traditions passed down through generations.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Behind the scenes of Sam Adams star-studded Super Bowl commercial

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Beer Company founder Jim Koch says he’s not quite done tinkering with the recipe forSamuel Adams Boston Lager. Now, the company is rolling out Boston Lager Remastered. Koch says he doesn’t think most customers will notice a difference, but he thinks this version is brighter, smoother, and closer to the perfect brew he imagines. Boston Lager Remastered is being in a splashy new ad that will run during Super Bowl LVII.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

DNA lab findings central to uncovering identity of "Lady of the Dunes"

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
NEEDHAM, MA

