ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Tickets available for redesigned LEGO Discovery Center in Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Ticket sales began Tuesday for the upcoming re-opening of LEGO Discovery Center Boston's renovated facility at Assembly Row in Somerville. An announcement from LEGO said the $12 million renovation of the space is nearing completion and set an opening day for April 14 — the Friday before Patriot's Day and a school vacation week in Massachusetts.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

DNA lab findings central to uncovering identity of "Lady of the Dunes"

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Author Jan Brett and the Lowell Humane Society share an iconic love for animals

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Stories come to life inJan Brett’s Norwell home studio. Brett has written and illustrated more than 40 books over her decades-long literary career. The author and illustrator takes young readers around the world through her books. Now she’s off to Alaska with “Cozy In Love,” her second story featuring a friendly musk ox.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Visit the MFA Exhibition: Touching Roots Black Ancestral Legacies in the Americas

BOSTON — Touching Roots: Black Ancestral Legacies in America at theMuseum of Fine Arts. Africa is at once a point of origin and a myriad of associations—real and imagined—for many Black artists working in the Americas. In the 20th century, some artists self-consciously responded to writer and philosopher Alain LeRoy Locke’s call to engage with “those ancestral arts.” Others continued to practice African artistic traditions passed down through generations.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Crane falls onto building under construction in Brookline, Massachusetts

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A crane has toppled over at a Brookline construction site, damaging a building that is still in the framing process in the Massachusetts town. Sky5 flew over the construction site on Corey Road early Wednesday evening and recorded video of the fallen crane, which had smashed through multiple levels of wood on part of what appears to be a multi-story project.
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy