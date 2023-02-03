ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Renton police dog retires after 8 years of service

By Julia Dallas
 6 days ago
Renton police dog K9 Odin will be retiring after 8 years of distinguished service , said the Renton Police Department.

On Jan. 16, Odin completed his last day of service.

“We want to thank him and his handlers, Officer Lane and Officer Moynihan for their outstanding service during their tenure working with K9 Odin,” the Renton Police Department said.

Officer Lane was with Odin for two years and Officer Moynihan for six years.

Odin has assisted officers in Renton and the surrounding region by tracking suspects, participating in training exercises, engaging with local youth, and supporting area specialty units.

“Odin is very well-known in our community,” the department said. “He’s made numerous appearances at community engagement events, such as Renton PD’s Community Police Academies and school visits, whether to do meet-and-greets or training demonstrations. He will now spend his well-earned retirement living at home with Officer Moynihan and his family, eating treats and sleeping in!”

Officer Moynihan told the department he will miss his partner.

“Odin has always been a goofball, although you would never know it when you walked past him in a patrol car,” Moynihan said. “Odin has always had a reputation for being friendly around the department, but no one who has seen him work would want to try and hide from him. Odin ran hard and played hard. I will always be grateful for our time together. I will never forget the thrill of the chase behind Odin on a good track, and I could not imagine trusting another partner, human or animal, in the same way. My daughters and I are excited to give him a comfortable, well-earned retirement.”

