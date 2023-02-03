ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Denver based artist encourages individuality, honesty in LCC art exhibit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Artist Michael Gadlin’s advice for creating abstract, award-winning art is simple; enter every canvas as if you’ve just found materials to work with, or discovered paint, for the first time. The Denver-based creator shared this philosophy and his artistic journey today with Laramie County...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Casper and Cheyenne Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s two Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently. According to a list supplied by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the stores in Casper and Cheyenne’s respective malls were added in an update on Feb. 7. An associate reached by phone at the...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne

Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers paid student nurse internships

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units and is supervised by...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Hayes; Dennis-Walton; Williams

Johnathan Hayes: February 14, 2001 – February 5, 2023. Johnathan (“Johnny”) Hayes, beloved son, father, sibling, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2023. He was born February 14, 2001 to parents Chad and Autumn in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He grew up between his...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD reminds the community to be safe this Super Bowl weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, the Cheyenne Police Department has announced its partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to campaign for traffic safety to help protect drivers and pedestrians. Law enforcement will be watching the roads while citizens watch the game, and...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Hagan; Palmer; Stacy

David A Hagan passed away at his home in Platte County, Wyoming, on 01/30/2023. David was born on August 14th, 1950, in Lexington, Nebraska to Clifford and Lois Hagan. David attended schools across central Nebraska, until joining the Army in 1968, where he served his country in Vietnam. David returned...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have a slight possibility of snow midweek

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight possibility of snow by midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 7, will be sunny with a high of 40 and west-northwest winds at 5–15 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 22 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
CHEYENNE, WY

