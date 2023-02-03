Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Denver based artist encourages individuality, honesty in LCC art exhibit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Artist Michael Gadlin’s advice for creating abstract, award-winning art is simple; enter every canvas as if you’ve just found materials to work with, or discovered paint, for the first time. The Denver-based creator shared this philosophy and his artistic journey today with Laramie County...
capcity.news
Casper and Cheyenne Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s two Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently. According to a list supplied by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the stores in Casper and Cheyenne’s respective malls were added in an update on Feb. 7. An associate reached by phone at the...
KKTV
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs. The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has...
capcity.news
Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
capcity.news
Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
capcity.news
Laramie County average gas price down a penny as national average falls for 1st time in 2023
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After nearly a month and a half of rising gas prices that brought Laramie County’s average fuel price from $2.54 per gallon after Christmas to $3.46 last week, drivers may be happy to see some stabilization in local pump prices. Laramie County’s average fuel price...
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District connects with the local community to connect students with community efforts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Representatives from various organizations throughout Cheyenne gathered to discuss ways to connect students to the community. This is an effort by Laramie County School District 1 to give students a foothold in the community and to help students learn civic responsibility. “I went to an event...
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
capcity.news
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers paid student nurse internships
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units and is supervised by...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hayes; Dennis-Walton; Williams
Johnathan Hayes: February 14, 2001 – February 5, 2023. Johnathan (“Johnny”) Hayes, beloved son, father, sibling, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2023. He was born February 14, 2001 to parents Chad and Autumn in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He grew up between his...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD reminds the community to be safe this Super Bowl weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, the Cheyenne Police Department has announced its partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to campaign for traffic safety to help protect drivers and pedestrians. Law enforcement will be watching the roads while citizens watch the game, and...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hagan; Palmer; Stacy
David A Hagan passed away at his home in Platte County, Wyoming, on 01/30/2023. David was born on August 14th, 1950, in Lexington, Nebraska to Clifford and Lois Hagan. David attended schools across central Nebraska, until joining the Army in 1968, where he served his country in Vietnam. David returned...
capcity.news
Cameron Moyte named Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cameron Moyte, an 11th-grade student at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 13. She was nominated by the selection committee for setting a great example in both academics and character for...
capcity.news
Crash leaves travel lane blocked near Pine Bluffs at milepost 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A crash has blocked a travel lane near Pine Bluffs at milepost 2, the department of transportation announced this afternoon. Drivers are advised to be prepared to stop and expect delays. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have a slight possibility of snow midweek
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight possibility of snow by midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 7, will be sunny with a high of 40 and west-northwest winds at 5–15 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 22 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
Comments / 2