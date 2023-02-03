Read full article on original website
Andy Samberg Is Getting Cryogenically Frozen in a New Rom-Com With Jean Smart
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson / Jesse Grant. Sometimes, love takes time. At least, it looks like it does in the new Andy Samberg-Jean Smart rom-com "42.6 Years." In the film, Samberg plays a young man who agrees to be cryogenically frozen to save his life. He wakes up 42.6 years later and is physically unchanged — but he's all alone. So he seeks out his ex-girlfriend, who did continue to get older, played by Smart. The movie is in the works at Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the movie. Amazon Studios did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
De-Influencing Is the TikTok Trend Putting Authenticity First, but Can It Be Trusted?
Be honest: how often does your social media scrolling lead to shopping? And how many of those things that TikTok made you buy did you actually need? Enter de-influencing, the latest TikTok trend flipping influencing on its head — and aiming to save our bank balances in the process.
