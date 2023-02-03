ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Andy Samberg Is Getting Cryogenically Frozen in a New Rom-Com With Jean Smart

Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson / Jesse Grant. Sometimes, love takes time. At least, it looks like it does in the new Andy Samberg-Jean Smart rom-com "42.6 Years." In the film, Samberg plays a young man who agrees to be cryogenically frozen to save his life. He wakes up 42.6 years later and is physically unchanged — but he's all alone. So he seeks out his ex-girlfriend, who did continue to get older, played by Smart. The movie is in the works at Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the movie. Amazon Studios did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy