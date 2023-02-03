Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson / Jesse Grant. Sometimes, love takes time. At least, it looks like it does in the new Andy Samberg-Jean Smart rom-com "42.6 Years." In the film, Samberg plays a young man who agrees to be cryogenically frozen to save his life. He wakes up 42.6 years later and is physically unchanged — but he's all alone. So he seeks out his ex-girlfriend, who did continue to get older, played by Smart. The movie is in the works at Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the movie. Amazon Studios did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.

11 HOURS AGO