Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
nbc15.com
Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District will step down over the summer. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Elections, State of the State Address, and State of the Union Address: All major political events and each fall on a Tuesday. But why?. Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. A rural Wisconsin mom is...
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marks the opening date for Hy-Vee’s new grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon. The Janesville location, situated at 2500 Humes Road will open its doors for patrons at 6a.m. Feb. 7. while the Oregon store, which replaces longtime community staple Bill’s Food Center at 787 North Main Street, is scheduled to open Tuesday at 7a.m.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
nbc15.com
PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
nbc15.com
President Biden's visit to the Madison area
Babies born at UnityPoint Health – Meriter don adorable knitted hats. Handmade ornaments donated by kids, students and families from every corner of the Badger State. More than 1,000 ornaments adorn this year's tree sent in by roughly 200 schools and families.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans dubious of Biden’s infrastructure plan ahead of Madison visit
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
nbc15.com
Madison area leaders speak on Biden's upcoming visit
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Marshall declares snow emergency as winter weather move in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Heavy snowfall predicted for south-central Wisconsin on Thursday has prompted two cities to declare a snow emergency. The latest winter storm is expected to move in overnight. For most of us, this system will begin as rain or sleet after midnight while temperatures are still mild. Cooler air will begin to work in during the morning hours, and the dividing line between rain and snow looks to set up just south of Dane County.
nbc15.com
In-person absentee voting in Madison begins Tuesday
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging snowmobilers to drive safely after nine people have died in 2023 crashes so far. The DNR is urging snowmobilers to be alert and drive sober. DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw noted that alcohol was involved...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Thursday Snow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! The high pressure that has kept us sunny and warm today is now moving away from us. Clouds will be on the increase this evening as we are now watching our next storm system strengthening as it moves toward us. We’ve been tracking...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is the calm before the storm, as active weather returns to southern Wisconsin later tonight. We’ll start today with sunny skies, with clouds building in through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. There are some slight changes to the forecast, as...
nbc15.com
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
nbc15.com
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
Comments / 0