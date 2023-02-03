Missing 13-year-old boy located, Pittsburgh police say

UPDATE 2/4/23: Pittsburgh police say Keith Lovelace was located on Saturday.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who is considered to be in danger.

Keith Lovelace is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen downtown on Ross Street, where police said he ran away from his mother.

Lovelace was last seen wearing a royal blue hat, an orange, maroon and black Columbia jacket and black sweatpants.

He has a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus pass, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 412-323-7141.

