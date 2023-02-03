Read full article on original website
Related
'Monitor, combat, and educate' | Virginia Attorney General announces antisemitism task force
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday the creation of a new antisemitism task force in the Commonwealth. According to the Attorney General's office, the announcement was made while Miyares spoke with a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. The task force within the Office of the Attorney General will monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
'The goal isn't to get Marylanders high' | 88-page bill details legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — On July 1, 2023, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland. In November, more than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis...
DC region school districts tackle the topic of juvenile opioid use
BELTSVILLE, Md. — As opioid overdoses continue to persist among children in the D.C. region, some local school districts are holding meetings to address the problem. On Tuesday, at High Point High School, in the Prince George’s County community of Beltsville, Prince George’s County police officers and school officials will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince George’s County Police officers and school officials plan to provide locals Narcan kits. They will also talk to families about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and other illegal drugs.
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
Virginia Task Force arrives in Turkey as death toll passes 11,000
GAZIANTEP, Türkiye — Members of Virginia Task Force 1, based in Fairfax County, touched down in Turkey Wednesday following a massive deadly earthquake there. They will join rescue teams to search for survivors. Rescue teams toiled through the night in Turkey and Syria, searching for signs of life...
'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
Maryland woman accused of conspiring with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid, FBI says
BALTIMORE — A Maryland woman is facing charges as officials say she conspired with an accused neo-Nazi to attack Maryland's power grid. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Field Office, Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, Florida, have been charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility.
Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of his child in Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said. Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.
Gas leaks, no heat, floods: Persistent problems keeping DC students home
WASHINGTON — Burroughs Elementary School students are back in the classroom Monday after a gas leak sent them home Thursday and Friday. Parents said these are persistent problems. “In one month, we've now lost three days of in-person instruction due to, I guess, poorly maintained infrastructure," Mariana Gomez said.
Athletes in Maryland discuss how diversity impact their performance in gymnastics
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Many of the gymnasts with Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex have been doing the sport for the majority of their childhood. "I want to keep doing gymnastics for as long as I can," said nine-year-old Karsyn. Karsyn started gymnastics classes when she was only two.
Virginia man pleads guilty to stabbing a man 42 times, killing him
WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty in court Friday to the 2019 stabbing death of another man in Northwest D.C. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Collin Potter pleaded guilty Friday to killing 36-year-old Vongell Lugo more than four years ago.
3 students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Several students were taken to an area hospital following a school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the school bus collided with an SUV in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont while students were on board.
Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.
Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
DC woman celebrates Black figures with yard display combining Black History Month with Valentine's Day
WASHINGTON — In an effort to spark curiosity and love, one woman has combined Black History Month with Valentine's Day for a colorful display in her yard in Northwest D.C. It's the second year in a row that Marjorie McCollough-Jackson has put up the display. The display, which is...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1