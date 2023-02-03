ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
WUSA9

'Monitor, combat, and educate' | Virginia Attorney General announces antisemitism task force

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday the creation of a new antisemitism task force in the Commonwealth. According to the Attorney General's office, the announcement was made while Miyares spoke with a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. The task force within the Office of the Attorney General will monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

DC region school districts tackle the topic of juvenile opioid use

BELTSVILLE, Md. — As opioid overdoses continue to persist among children in the D.C. region, some local school districts are holding meetings to address the problem. On Tuesday, at High Point High School, in the Prince George’s County community of Beltsville, Prince George’s County police officers and school officials will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince George’s County Police officers and school officials plan to provide locals Narcan kits. They will also talk to families about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and other illegal drugs.
BELTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland woman accused of conspiring with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid, FBI says

BALTIMORE — A Maryland woman is facing charges as officials say she conspired with an accused neo-Nazi to attack Maryland's power grid. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Field Office, Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, Florida, have been charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility.
ORLANDO, FL
WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy