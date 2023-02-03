ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans expects to win in his 'dream job'

By DJ Bien-Aime
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00plZ4_0kanfMnh00

HOUSTON -- Former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans said Thursday that the opportunity to be the new head coach of the franchise he played for is his "dream job."

"It's a dream job because we can win here," Ryans said on Thursday afternoon with former Texans teammates in attendance. "And we're going to win here by collaborating, working together and building it the right way with the right people."

Ryans becomes the Texans' fourth coach in four seasons and replaces Lovie Smith, who went 3-13-1 in his lone season as head coach.

One of the reasons why Ryans views this as a dream job centers around coaching the team that drafted him in the second round out of Alabama in 2006.

Ryans becomes the fourth coach since 2000 to coach the team by which they were drafted. The others were Gary Kubiak (Broncos from 2015-2016) Mike Munchak (Titans from 2011 to 2013) and Art Shell (Raiders from 1989 to 1994, 2006).

In Ryan's rookie season, he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after finishing second in the league in tackles (156). His 126 solo tackles were second most for a rookie in NFL history. He earned second-team All-Pro and logged two Pro Bowl selections during his 10-year career with the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles . He played for the Texans for six seasons and is currently the franchise's all-time leader in tackles (479).

Another notable moment during his introductory news conference was that a few former Texans Pro Bowlers who played with Ryans, led by Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing and Whitney Mercilus, were in attendance.

"It's outstanding. It's my former teammates that are here. It's great to see all you guys here. The work we all put in together here," Ryans said. "It means so much to me just to see you guys here and see your faces."

Ryans became the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator in 2021. In his first season, the 49ers allowed the third-fewest yards per game (310) and fifth-fewest points per game (20.6). In 2022, San Francisco allowed the fewest points (16.8) and yards (300.6) per game along with being tied for the second-most takeaways (30). Ryans' unit helped guide the 49ers to a 13-4 record in the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed before they fell to the Eagles 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

Now Ryans returns to where his career started.

"This young man exhibited everything we wanted as far as leadership, football knowledge and led one of the top defenses for the last two years," chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. "And he fits exactly what we're looking forward to leading our team into the future."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio added that hiring Ryans was a "no-brainer."

"What better person to lead this organization, lead this team, lead [our] players than DeMeco Ryans," Caserio said. "So, I think everything that DeMeco exudes as a player, exhibited as a player, he's done as a coach. His leadership is selflessness, his toughness, his team first mindset, his charisma."

The trio of Ryans, Caserio and McNair mentioned the assets which made the job attractive to candidates. The Texans have two first-round draft picks (No. 2 and No. 12 overall) in the 2023 NFL draft and have about $40 million in salary cap space.

"This is a young team; we were on the cusp. We got to add some pieces to what we're doing here, but I'm so excited to get started and get to work with the young guys," Ryans said. "And to build a winning program here with the Texans and I'm fired up. The excitement is real, and I can't wait to get the work to get the coaching."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans Wire 3-round mock draft 2.0: Houston takes Georgia's Nolan Smith

The Houston Texans finalized their hire of former team captain DeMeco Ryans as the sixth coach in franchise history. Ryans arrival not only brings in the PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year but also marks a transition point in the Texans rebuild where there appears to be genuine faith, both locally and nationally, that Houston will be ready to play meaningful football soon. The team has 12 draft picks, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most in the draft, and $37.1 million in salary cap space, the fourth-most in the NFL. There are plenty of resources to help Ryans improve what was one of the league’s worst rosters in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Trevon Diggs just earned bragging rights for life

Trevon Diggs has been one of the best players on the Dallas Cowboys since he was drafted. Specifically, the last two seasons have seen Diggs shine as he’s earned multiple Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection. Diggs has racked up an amazing 14 interceptions which include two...
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Why Cowboys fans shouldn’t be upset about new hire

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore. The move, as usual, created a wave of discomfort throughout Cowboys Nation. Why? Well, where do I begin?. I’d point towards Schottenheimer’s obvious connection to head coach Mike McCarthy first...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game.  On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy