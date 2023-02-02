Read full article on original website
Linda Kate Martin, 72, Buchanan
Funeral services for Linda Kate Martin, age 72, of Buchanan, will be Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:30 at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.
Obion County Director of School’s Applauds School Board Members
Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins says his school board works hard for staff and students. Director Watkins said the county is in good hands with decisions made by the seven members.(AUDIO) The Director said a strong school board plays a big role in having a successful school...
Charges Issued in Theft of Equipment in Mayfield
Kentucky State Police has identified a suspect in a heavy equipment theft in Mayfield. Post 1 reports said 19 year old James E. Slaughter, of Blytheville, Arkansas, is currently wanted for charges of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 and under $1,000,000, destruction of a VIN number, 1st degree criminal mischief, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
UT Martin men’s, women’s basketball teams drop pair of games to Lindenwood
The UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games to Lindenwood Saturday. In the women’s game, UTM sophomore Shae Littleford scored a career-best 29 points in the 84-75 losing effort, dropping the women’s team to a (9-13) overall record and (6-6) in the OVC.
