EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 season opens on Thursday when the University of Evansville softball team travels to Rosemont, Ill. for the DePaul Dome Classic. Saint Louis will mark the first opponent for the Purple Aces at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Friday includes a 10 a.m. game against the University of St. Thomas before a 3 p.m. contest versus Eastern Kentucky. Opening weekend wraps up on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. game against Detroit Mercy and a 5 p.m. match-up versus DePaul.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO