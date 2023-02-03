Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
UE softball opens 2023 schedule on Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 season opens on Thursday when the University of Evansville softball team travels to Rosemont, Ill. for the DePaul Dome Classic. Saint Louis will mark the first opponent for the Purple Aces at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Friday includes a 10 a.m. game against the University of St. Thomas before a 3 p.m. contest versus Eastern Kentucky. Opening weekend wraps up on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. game against Detroit Mercy and a 5 p.m. match-up versus DePaul.
GLVC competition begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are underway in Evansville. This is the largest event that’s been hosted thus far since the Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in October of 2021. This is the 10th year for the...
USI softball picked 5th in OVC preseason poll
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball is projected to place fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference in a vote submitted by the league’s head coaches and communication directors. USI heads into its first season as an OVC member and NCAA Division I program. The nine-team OVC...
Tri-State starts preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A solar eclipse is passing over the Tri-State in 2024 and preparations are underway. Community leaders gathered in Evansville to make sure they are ready. This is the first time something like this has come to the Evansville area since a partial eclipse in 2017. “If...
Henderson County girls soccer stars continue their athletic careers at Kentucky Wesleyan
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Henderson County High School, girls soccer stars Chloe Honeycutt and Imarie Carter both signed their letters of intent to play for Kentucky Wesleyan College. Honeycutt has been an all-state goalkeeper in Kentucky for two seasons. She had 9 shutouts this season and helped the Colonels...
Alabama coming to the Ford Center in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country rock group Alabama has announced a new date on the 2023 tour “Roll on North America.”. The new date will be in Evansville at the Ford Center on March 30, 2023. The show will feature guest Dailey & Vincent. Ticket pre-sale starts on Feb....
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed his sister is set to appear in court Wednesday. Officials say it all started with an argument. Officials also say a crash left one man with critical injuries in Daviess County. The man was taken to an...
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
Hoops Live Week 5 Player of the Week Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 5. Madalynn Shirley, Central: The freshman had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Central’s upset win over North in the sectional semifinal game on Friday. Kathleen Sevier, Wood Memorial: The sophomore had 21 points in Wood...
New bill looking to protect Indiana firefighter privacy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, anyone can find the address and name of an Evansville firefighter online, it’s public record. The same doesn’t apply to an Evansville police officer or someone like the mayor. District 78 State Representative Tim O’Brien is looking to change that with House...
EVSC plans to improve pedestrian overpass bridge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is planning to make improvements to an overpass that connects one of its schools with a play area. Delaware Elementary School uses a play area across North Garvin Street. The overpass connecting the two was built in the early 80s. The...
Traffic Alert: North Main St. in Evansville set to close for 8 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s North Main Street is expected to close to all traffic. They say that’s from Division Street to Indiana Street, right next to McDonalds. Crews say the closure is due to a green infrastructure project they are working on. Officials say it’s a one-block...
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news overnight, a person is in the hospital after they were hit by a car in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say they were riding a moped and were ejected. Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing Daviess County girl, Erica McLimore. Her family says she was last...
Gov. candidate Kelly Craft holds opioid roundtable discussion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fentanyl epidemic is a top of mind issue for leaders nationwide, including Kentucky. Governor candidate Kelly Craft held an opioid roundtable to discuss the crisis with law enforcement. Officials from Madisonville, Christian County and Henderson gathered at the Law Enforcement Training Center. They discussed fentanyl,...
Showers, Scattered Storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-50s. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms late this afternoon through tonight. The primary storm concern is damaging winds. Thursday,...
Owensboro Health gives $500K in grants to area non-profits
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - More than $500,000 is on the way to agencies in Owensboro. Leaders with Owensboro Health have announced the winners of the Community Health Investment Grants. Many of the 25 grant winners are community nonprofits that support health, education, seniors, art, children. One of the recipients is...
HPD performs K-9 locker search at middle school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A search was performed by the Henderson Police Department after they say a growing concern was reported by school administrators. They say that happened Monday morning at North Middle School. HPD says the locker and room search was done with K9′s from multiple agencies. The search...
Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this week could be measured in the Tri-State. A seismograph, which creates a digital recording of the ground motion through seismic waves, was used to measure it. Paul Doss, a geology professor at the University of Southern...
