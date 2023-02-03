ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
T'wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record

Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history. That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the...
AP source: Lakers trading Westbrook to Utah in 3-team swap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Adebayo scores 38, Heat hold off sliding Pacers 116-111

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo tied his season high with 38 points, Jimmy Butler added 25 and the Miami Heat held off the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday night. Gabe Vincent had 17, Tyler Herro scored 15 and Caleb Martin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a two-game slide.
Fox's late FTs gives Kings 130-128 win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 31 points, including three free throws with less than a second left, to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 130-128 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Fox missed a 3-pointer with .3 seconds left. But Eric Gordon fouled him to...
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Mahomes in Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground.
Portland 125, Golden State 122

GOLDEN STATE (122) D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, Wiggins 7-14 2-2 18, Looney 2-2 1-2 5, Poole 13-25 5-5 38, Thompson 12-28 0-0 31, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 2-3 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 6-12 1-1 18. Totals 46-97 9-10 122.
Cleveland 113, Detroit 85

DETROIT (85) Bogdanovic 4-13 6-7 15, Stewart 4-12 0-0 9, Duren 6-8 2-2 14, Hayes 4-9 0-0 9, Ivey 3-6 2-2 10, Bey 1-6 4-4 7, Knox II 0-2 0-0 0, Livers 2-4 1-1 6, Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Burks 1-10 2-2 4, Diallo 4-6 0-0 8, Joseph 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-81 17-18 85.
Minnesota 143, Utah 118

MINNESOTA (143) McDaniels 5-7 2-2 14, Prince 5-6 0-0 12, Reid 3-8 0-0 8, Edwards 13-27 1-1 31, Nowell 11-16 2-2 30, Minott 6-12 0-0 12, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Garza 9-13 3-3 25, Forbes 3-5 0-0 9, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 56-98 8-8 143.
Sacramento 130, Houston 128

SACRAMENTO (130) Barnes 5-10 5-5 16, Murray 4-9 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-15 6-7 22, Fox 11-23 9-10 31, Huerter 2-7 2-2 7, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Metu 4-4 0-0 8, Mitchell 3-4 2-2 9, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Monk 5-11 4-4 17. Totals 46-92 28-30 130.

