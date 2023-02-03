Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
WVNews
T'wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
WVNews
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record
Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history. That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the...
WVNews
AP source: Lakers trading Westbrook to Utah in 3-team swap
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WVNews
Adebayo scores 38, Heat hold off sliding Pacers 116-111
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo tied his season high with 38 points, Jimmy Butler added 25 and the Miami Heat held off the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday night. Gabe Vincent had 17, Tyler Herro scored 15 and Caleb Martin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a two-game slide.
WVNews
Fox's late FTs gives Kings 130-128 win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 31 points, including three free throws with less than a second left, to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 130-128 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Fox missed a 3-pointer with .3 seconds left. But Eric Gordon fouled him to...
WVNews
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
WVNews
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground.
WVNews
Portland 125, Golden State 122
GOLDEN STATE (122) D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, Wiggins 7-14 2-2 18, Looney 2-2 1-2 5, Poole 13-25 5-5 38, Thompson 12-28 0-0 31, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 2-3 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 6-12 1-1 18. Totals 46-97 9-10 122.
WVNews
Cleveland 113, Detroit 85
DETROIT (85) Bogdanovic 4-13 6-7 15, Stewart 4-12 0-0 9, Duren 6-8 2-2 14, Hayes 4-9 0-0 9, Ivey 3-6 2-2 10, Bey 1-6 4-4 7, Knox II 0-2 0-0 0, Livers 2-4 1-1 6, Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Burks 1-10 2-2 4, Diallo 4-6 0-0 8, Joseph 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-81 17-18 85.
WVNews
Minnesota 143, Utah 118
MINNESOTA (143) McDaniels 5-7 2-2 14, Prince 5-6 0-0 12, Reid 3-8 0-0 8, Edwards 13-27 1-1 31, Nowell 11-16 2-2 30, Minott 6-12 0-0 12, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Garza 9-13 3-3 25, Forbes 3-5 0-0 9, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 56-98 8-8 143.
WVNews
Sacramento 130, Houston 128
SACRAMENTO (130) Barnes 5-10 5-5 16, Murray 4-9 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-15 6-7 22, Fox 11-23 9-10 31, Huerter 2-7 2-2 7, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Metu 4-4 0-0 8, Mitchell 3-4 2-2 9, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Monk 5-11 4-4 17. Totals 46-92 28-30 130.
