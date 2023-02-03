Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Lubbock Hit and Run Results in the Arrest of One Lubbock Man
One person was arrested after a hit and run incident in East Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the area of 19th street and Avenue S. at around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7. At the scene emergency crews did discover one person suffering from moderate injuries after...
Lubbock Police Department Vehicle Spotted Carrying Something Rather Strange
A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was spotted with something kind of weird attached to the front of the grille guard this morning, as it made its way down Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway. I'm not exactly sure what the heck was going on, or if it's honestly even legal, but it's certainly an interesting topic for speculation.
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?
If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police
A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser
How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
A Texas Tech Alumni’s Making Some of The Greatest TTU Merchandise
Anyone who lives in Lubbock, or just loves Texas Tech, knows that merchandise is everything. We all know that is especially true when it comes to game day merch such as jerseys, drink koozies, and even underwear (maybe) but one alumni is making merch that is a cut above the rest.
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam
A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
Lubbock Ranks Exceptionally High On ‘2023’s Best Cities For Pizza Lovers’
I am a little bit shocked to learn just how high Lubbock ranked on a recent list of "2023's Best Cities For Pizza Lovers". It's not that we don't have good pizza here. We definitely do. But, Lubbock isn't exactly known for its pizza. Chicken fried steak and barbeque are usually what you think of being popular around here, so our rank is pretty astounding.
Exclusive: Pat Green Talks About Lubbock & His Upcoming Concert
If you didn't know Pat Green's start in music started right here in Lubbock, Texas when he came to college at Texas Tech. It all started during his freshman year and has grown into what he is today. I interviewed Pat Green to talk about his story and his upcoming concert, Lubbock Legends. He is joined by Josh Abbott and William Clark Green.
What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?
Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why
Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
Lubbock Kids Can Enjoy An Awesome Free Touch-A-Truck Event
As children, we all loved (and probably still love) big trucks -- fire trucks, big green tractors and so much more. A free event coming to Lubbock will let us all get back in touch with our inner child. Touch-a-Truck is put on by the Lubbock Junior League and brings...
Hollis Daniels Pleads Guilty In Murder of Texas Tech Police Officer
On October 9, 2017, police officer Floyd East Jr. was shot and killed on the Texas Tech campus. Today, Hollis Daniels pleaded guilty to the charge of capital murder. But that doesn't mean the trial is over. Daniels was arrested on the evening of October 9 for being in possession...
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
Are Delivery Services Like Grubhub Ruining Small Lubbock Businesses?
Third-party delivery services have boomed in popularity since the pandemic. Most of us have apps like Doordash or Grubhub on our phones these days, and the convenience of ordering whatever you want without leaving your bed is pretty fantastic. You can get food from somewhere across town that normally wouldn't deliver to you, leaving you with endless takeout options.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0