Georgia State

wabe.org

President of Legal Defense Fund pushes for policy reform; Local health experts discuss calls to ban the requirement of COVID vaccines for schools and government offices

Janai Nelson, the president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, discusses recent calls for the Biden administration to address police reform in the aftermath of the killing of Tyre Nichols. Nelson offers remarks about Biden’s State of the Union Address. A group of Georgia senators voted in favor...
Gov. Kemp-backed bill aims for harsher sentences for gang-related crimes; Atlanta City Council aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts; TAG connecting Georgians to tech jobs

WABE politics reporter Sam Gringlas joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest from the capitol as the legislative session continues. Plus, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, who represents District 12, discusses the rise in catalytic converter thefts and how officials are working to address the issue through a new ordinance.
