wabe.org
President of Legal Defense Fund pushes for policy reform; Local health experts discuss calls to ban the requirement of COVID vaccines for schools and government offices
Janai Nelson, the president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, discusses recent calls for the Biden administration to address police reform in the aftermath of the killing of Tyre Nichols. Nelson offers remarks about Biden’s State of the Union Address. A group of Georgia senators voted in favor...
wabe.org
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
wabe.org
Gov. Kemp-backed bill aims for harsher sentences for gang-related crimes; Atlanta City Council aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts; TAG connecting Georgians to tech jobs
WABE politics reporter Sam Gringlas joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest from the capitol as the legislative session continues. Plus, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, who represents District 12, discusses the rise in catalytic converter thefts and how officials are working to address the issue through a new ordinance.
wabe.org
President of the Technology Association of Georgia discusses layoffs, hiring and what's next for the tech industry
Larry Williams, the CEO and president of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), says there was a hiring frenzy for the tech industry amid the pandemic, and now the industry is experiencing layoffs, but—now small and medium-sized businesses are now hiring. “They might not have cool West Cost names,...
