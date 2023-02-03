Wimberley Community Civic Club scholarship applications now available

The Wimberley Community Civic Club is pleased to continue its tradition of offering financial aid to area students who have a record of achievement and who require financial assistance to pursue educational goals beyond high school. Applications will be considered both for a traditional university or for a qualifying non-traditional institution of higher learning, such as a trade school or culinary or art institutes.

Scholarship applications may be downloaded from the Wimberley Community Civic Club website (WimberleyCCC.org under the Scholarships tab), the Wimberley High School scholarship link, or the KAPS school website.

Completed applications for WHS, KAPS, and homeschool students are due on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and should be turned in to school guidance counselors. Home schooled applicants may turn their application in at a box which will be located outside of the KAPS entry doors — 515 FM 2325 in Wimberley. Late or incomplete applications will be disqualified. Any questions may be directed to school counselors as Civic Club members are not allowed to talk with the candidates or their parents about the applications.

Scholarships will be announced May 10. If a student is awarded a scholarship, the student is required to supply the Civic Club with proof of enrollment, such as a copy of a school ID or a class schedule, by Aug. 15, 2023. If the applicant fails to comply, the scholarship is forfeited.

The Wimberley Community Civic Club is a 501c3 organization that returns all profits to the community through donations to local nonprofit organizations and scholarships. In March of 1979, 12 Wimberley women gathered to form a service organization now known as the Wimberley Community Civic Club. It was their purpose to “nurture a strong community spirit, to be ever aware of our community’s needs and services, and to welcome newcomers.”

Submitted by Wimberley Community Civic Club