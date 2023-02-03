Old Netflix Tweet Goes Viral After Company's Recent Decision on Password Sharing

A crackdown on account sharing appears to be on its way and users are expressing their opinions.

Details about a Netflix ( NFLX ) - Get Free Report trial for paid sharing were unintentionally posted to its help center pages for the U.S. on Feb. 1.

The trial was only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, but details emerged on its website globally.

The mistake gave its users an idea of what's to come for future Netflix charges, particularly for its users outside the primary household that is paying for the streaming service. The instructions have since been removed from its pages in markets outside the three countries that are part of the trial.

The changes appear to include a new fee for people sharing a Netflix account that are not living in the home where it is registered. In Costa Rica, for example, the extra fee is $2.99 per month.

"Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," Netflix wrote in a Jan. 19 letter to shareholders .

Twitter users took note as a Netflix tweet from 2017 resurfaced.

"Love is sharing a password," @netflix had written.

Twitter Reacts to the Resurrected Post

Reaction on social media to the company's reversal on account sharing was quick and passionate.

"This didn't age well," wrote @isthatdrew35.

One of the new rules requires users to connect to Netflix from their primary location at least once every 31 days.

"There is absolutely no way any of these new rules are gonna last, LOL. Taking bets on how quickly they reverse this based solely on outrage generated before the policy even goes into effect" tweeted @erinbiba.

"What about those of us who travel for work for 3-plus months? Or Canadian snowbirds who come to the US for the winter? I guess we’re not watching @netflix," posted @GrayJones.

"I hope you rethink your crackdown on this," wrote @SingingTech. "It doesn't do a good service to your customers and is pretty harsh."