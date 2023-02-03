ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Old Netflix Tweet Goes Viral After Company's Recent Decision on Password Sharing

By Jeffrey Quiggle
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3MJL_0kane5uo00

A crackdown on account sharing appears to be on its way and users are expressing their opinions.

Details about a Netflix ( NFLX ) - Get Free Report trial for paid sharing were unintentionally posted to its help center pages for the U.S. on Feb. 1.

The trial was only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, but details emerged on its website globally.

The mistake gave its users an idea of what's to come for future Netflix charges, particularly for its users outside the primary household that is paying for the streaming service. The instructions have since been removed from its pages in markets outside the three countries that are part of the trial.

The changes appear to include a new fee for people sharing a Netflix account that are not living in the home where it is registered. In Costa Rica, for example, the extra fee is $2.99 per month.

"Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," Netflix wrote in a Jan. 19 letter to shareholders .

Twitter users took note as a Netflix tweet from 2017 resurfaced.

"Love is sharing a password," @netflix had written.

Twitter Reacts to the Resurrected Post

Reaction on social media to the company's reversal on account sharing was quick and passionate.

"This didn't age well," wrote @isthatdrew35.

One of the new rules requires users to connect to Netflix from their primary location at least once every 31 days.

"There is absolutely no way any of these new rules are gonna last, LOL. Taking bets on how quickly they reverse this based solely on outrage generated before the policy even goes into effect" tweeted @erinbiba.

"What about those of us who travel for work for 3-plus months? Or Canadian snowbirds who come to the US for the winter? I guess we’re not watching @netflix," posted @GrayJones.

"I hope you rethink your crackdown on this," wrote @SingingTech. "It doesn't do a good service to your customers and is pretty harsh."

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Upworthy

Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV

Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
Cristoval Victorial

Netflix will began charging extra for password sharing starting in March, heres why

As the use of streaming services has dominated the entertainment industry, many have popularized the custom of sharing their passwords with friends and relatives. However a particular streaming service, Netflix, has been working diligently to find efficient ways to crackdown on this new form of stream sharing. The company has reported that an estimated 100 million users around the world are watching its streaming service content by using passwords of other paying users and not paying for the service. For years rumors have spread about Netflix's decision to put an end to password sharing amongst its users. The United Kingdom has already instilled copyright laws that prohibit password sharing. Theoretically if Netflix wanted to, they could potentially take users who share passwords with others to court, as a criminal or civil matter.
The US Sun

What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?

THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
92K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy