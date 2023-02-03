ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top White House economic adviser to exit role

By Scripps News
 6 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser will exit the role, according to a statement released by the president on Thursday.

President Biden said in a statement that Brian Deese, a top economic advisor at the White House and director of the National Economic Council, will leave his post, with no departure date mentioned in the statement.

Deese is credited as being a critical part of helping pass the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPs and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

As the Biden administration faces a large and significant debt ceiling battle, Deese's departure will create a high-profile opening at the White House.

The White House is expected to appoint Lael Brainard, who is the vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as Deese's replacement, Axios reported .

