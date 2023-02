Effective: 2023-02-08 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 31 TO EXPIRE AT 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 5 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI COAHOMA QUITMAN TUNICA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLARKSDALE, FORREST CITY, HELENA, MARIANNA, MARKS, TUNICA, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO