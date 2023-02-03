Effective: 2023-02-08 20:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Pike County in southern Mississippi Western Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1145 PM CST. * At 839 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mccomb, Magnolia, Summit, Tylertown, Osyka, Gillsburg and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 24. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

AMITE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO