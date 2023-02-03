Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.0 feet on 04/11/1938. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Pike County in southern Mississippi Western Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1145 PM CST. * At 839 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mccomb, Magnolia, Summit, Tylertown, Osyka, Gillsburg and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 24. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Jackson, George and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady around 22 feet for the next few days. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 9 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Water appears in low areas in the extreme eastern portion of the city of Monticello. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Monticello 22.0 22.9 Wed 8 pm CST 23.6 24.0 23.8
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 9 AM CST. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 17.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Columbia 17.0 16.8 Wed 8 pm CST 17.2 17.5 17.6
Tornado Watch issued for Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Claiborne; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Yazoo TORNADO WATCH 32 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 29 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ATTALA COPIAH HINDS HOLMES LEAKE MADISON RANKIN SCOTT SIMPSON SMITH YAZOO IN EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI JASPER NESHOBA NEWTON IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CARROLL GRENADA LEFLORE MONTGOMERY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI JEFFERSON DAVIS LAWRENCE LINCOLN MARION IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI COVINGTON FORREST JONES LAMAR IN SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI CLAIBORNE FRANKLIN JEFFERSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BASSFIELD, BAY SPRINGS, BRANDON, BROOKHAVEN, BUDE, CANTON, CARROLLTON, CARTHAGE, COLLINS, COLUMBIA, CONEHATTA, CRYSTAL SPRINGS, DECATUR, DURANT, FAYETTE, FOREST, GOODMAN, GREENWOOD, GRENADA, HATTIESBURG, HAZLEHURST, HEIDELBERG, JACKSON, KOSCIUSKO, LAUREL, LEXINGTON, LUMBERTON, MADISON, MAGEE, MEADVILLE, MENDENHALL, MONTICELLO, MORTON, MOUNT OLIVE, NEW HEBRON, NEWTON, NORTH CARROLLTON, PEARL, PEARL RIVER, PHILADELPHIA, PICKENS, PORT GIBSON, PRENTISS, PURVIS, RALEIGH, RICHLAND, RIDGELAND, ROXIE, TAYLORSVILLE, TCHULA, UNION, VAIDEN, WESSON, WEST HATTIESBURG, WINONA, AND YAZOO CITY.
