Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The latest estimated stage was 17.0 feet at 6:00 PM CST. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 06/06/1928. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 9 AM CST. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 17.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Columbia 17.0 16.8 Wed 8 pm CST 17.2 17.5 17.6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Franklin; Jefferson; Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...EASTERN JEFFERSON...FRANKLIN AND WESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CST The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central, south central and southwestern Mississippi.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lincoln County in south central Mississippi * Until 1115 PM CST. * At 905 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brookhaven, Bogue Chitto and West Lincoln. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Weather Statement issued for Amite by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN AMITE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southern Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service New Orleans.
Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 32 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
Special Weather Statement issued for Copiah, Hinds, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central, south central and southwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Copiah; Hinds; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Lincoln, southeastern Hinds and Copiah Counties through 945 PM CST At 852 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Dentville to near Mccall Creek. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dry Grove around 900 PM CST. Terry around 910 PM CST. Jackson, Brookhaven and Byram around 915 PM CST. Wesson around 920 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Beauregard and Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
