VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss
Watch: Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Has Katie Maloney Forgiven Ex Tom for Raquel Kiss? She Says...
Melanie Lynskey Claps Back After Adrianne Curry Criticizes Her Appearance on The Last of Us
Watch: Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion. Melanie Lynskey knows she has what it takes. The Yellowjackets star—who made her first appearance as militia leader Kathleen on the Feb. 5 episode of HBO's The Last of Us—fired back at America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry after she criticized Lynskey's appearance on the show.
These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con
Watch: Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion. The power of three compels them. It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con. Shannen Doherty, Holly...
Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe
Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
Tyler Cameron Addresses His Relationship Status After Spending Time With "Amazing" Kristin Cavallari
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors. Receiving a rose from Tyler Cameron this Valentine's Day may be easier said than done. As the most romantic holiday of the year approaches, fans are curious to find out if The Bachelorette star is single and ready to mingle. His candid answer may surprise you.
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Narrative That She and Siblings Are "Crazy Child Stars"
Watch: Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady CLAPS BACK at Online Trolls. Mady Gosselin is defending her family. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 22-year-old daughter took to social media to voice frustrations over false narratives being spread about her brothers and sisters, who shot to fame as toddlers on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.
Why Maria Shriver Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split
The hills are alive with words of enlightenment, according to Maria Shriver. The journalist reflected on her high-profile divorce from ex Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Feb. 6 episode of the...
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
2023 Grammys: Fans Outraged After Aaron Carter Left Out of In Memoriam
Aaron Carter fans are calling out the Recording Academy for not honoring the late singer at the 2023 Grammys. During the Feb. 5 broadcast of the awards show, viewers noticed that Aaron—who died on...
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper for His “Rude and Mean” Reaction to Grammys Loss
Watch: Jordin Sparks Talks DWTS and Reuniting With Chris Brown. After losing for Best R&B Album at the 2023 Grammys, the 33-year-old apologized to winner Robert Glasper for initially reacting to his loss in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories. (For a complete list of winners, click here.) "Congratulations my...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals Reaction to Tammy's Relationship
How Michael B. Jordan Was Able to "Grow and Learn" After Lori Harvey Breakup
Watch: How Michael B. Jordan Got Through Lori Harvey Split. No matter what life throws his way, Michael B. Jordan is learning how to roll with the punches. This includes figuring out how to navigate a breakup in the public eye. Months after his relationship with Lori Harvey came to an end, the Creed star shared how he processed the high-profile split.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals How She Really Feels About Tammy’s New Husband
Rumor Has It Adele Was the Most Popular Star at the 2023 Grammys
There was one star several celebs had to say hello to at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Even before she took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Feb. 5 award ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Adele earned herself the title of social butterfly. Seated...
