VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss

Watch: Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.
Melanie Lynskey Claps Back After Adrianne Curry Criticizes Her Appearance on The Last of Us

Watch: Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion. Melanie Lynskey knows she has what it takes. The Yellowjackets star—who made her first appearance as militia leader Kathleen on the Feb. 5 episode of HBO's The Last of Us—fired back at America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry after she criticized Lynskey's appearance on the show.
These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con

Watch: Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion. The power of three compels them. It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con. Shannen Doherty, Holly...
HARTFORD, CT
Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics

Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
How Michael B. Jordan Was Able to "Grow and Learn" After Lori Harvey Breakup

Watch: How Michael B. Jordan Got Through Lori Harvey Split. No matter what life throws his way, Michael B. Jordan is learning how to roll with the punches. This includes figuring out how to navigate a breakup in the public eye. Months after his relationship with Lori Harvey came to an end, the Creed star shared how he processed the high-profile split.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals How She Really Feels About Tammy’s New Husband

Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the relationship and sharing the possible benefits that could come with the unconventional love story.
