ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Business at the Texas Capitol is running slowly. It’s on purpose

By Ryan Chandler
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDLGA_0kandjyi00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The ice storm that slammed much of Texas this week also froze business at the Texas Capitol. Several key committees like the Senate’s budget review and redistricting hearings were delayed, and most legislative work was put on pause.

“The weather is moving in a little faster than anticipated, and it’s going to be a little worse than anticipated,” Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman (R-Houston) told her committee on Monday. The committee will resume work on the budget proposal on Friday.

Several other offices on which lawmakers rely for their work, such as the Legislative Budget Board and the Legislative Council, also closed up shop during the freeze.

But if it seems like the news out of the capitol was muted even before the storm, that’s normal. The business of passing laws in Texas is intentionally sluggish — rain or shine.

The Texas Constitution requires lawmakers to wait until 60 days into the legislative session to start moving their bills through the process. This year, that is March 10 — until then, no bill will receive a committee hearing or a vote.

It’s a forced timeout that makes an already time-pressed legislature even more condensed. Some argue the first few months of the session give members the time to hear from stakeholders, meet new members, and build bridges before burning them later.

“It’s kind of a bonding experience for the folks that are coming here,” longtime Texas Capitol reporter and publisher of Quorum Report Harvey Kronberg said. “Staffs get to meet each other, procedures get refined, the biorhythm of the session is established in that first 60 days. We really do only have 140 days to do this, 90 days of activity. And that requires a level of consensus-building that doesn’t take place in the rest of the world.”

The power to carve out exceptions to this delay is in the governor’s hands. Lawmakers get a head start on bills related to items or topics that the governor designates as “emergency items.” Gov. Greg Abbott will unveil his emergency items during the State of the State address on Feb. 16.

Of course, much of the heavy lifting is complete before lawmakers ever return for the opening day of session.

“What most people forget is during that 600 days or so that we’re not in session, we also have interim studies,” Kronberg said. “And those get assigned to committees. There has been committee hearings over the last four or five months. And stakeholders, whether they’re business interests, or school districts, or school administrators, or highway departments — people have all been meeting during this period. Everybody understands that we’ve got 90 days to accomplish an amazing amount of things to take place.”

So, if it seems like things are frozen at the Capitol, it’s not just because of the ice.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Here are some of the states that won big in the new House GOP

A handful of states are emerging as big winners in the new House Republican majority as their representatives head to prominent roles on key panels. Republicans from states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky are chairing or sitting on some of the highest-profile committees. These assignments offer lawmakers the opportunities to address issues in their […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas foundation donates to address those recovering from opioid use disorders in several counties including Potter, Randall

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Texas foundation has donated a grant to a national nonprofit organization in an effort to address opioid use disorders and those who are recovering as well as their families in several Texas counties including Potter and Randall. A news release from Legal Aid of Northwest Texas states that it […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Twitter restores Sen. Steve Daines’s account after Musk weighs in

Twitter restored Sen. Steve Daines’s (R-Mont.) account on Tuesday afternoon after it was suspended earlier in the day for what the company said was a violation of its “media policy.” “I’m free! Thanks, @elonmusk,” Daines tweeted.  The account was restored shortly after Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the suspension was “being fixed.” The suspension apparently […]
MONTANA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to highlight age difference in response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is set to highlight the 40-year age difference between her and President Biden as she delivers the Republican Party’s official rebuttal to his State of the Union address Tuesday night.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) selected Sanders to deliver the GOP response, touting […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy