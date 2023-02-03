ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch apartment fire extinguished, no injuries

By Alex Baker
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters in Antioch have extinguished to an apartment fire on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire . Earlier, residents had self-evacuated. Crews will be engaged in mopping up for the next one to two hours. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

