Antioch apartment fire extinguished, no injuries
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters in Antioch have extinguished to an apartment fire on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire . Earlier, residents had self-evacuated. Crews will be engaged in mopping up for the next one to two hours. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
