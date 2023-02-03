ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgY1u_0kandXKs00

Feb 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

As big of a storyline as NBA All-Star snubs are every year, a bigger and more controversial storyline might have to do with a player who actually made it.

On Thursday, the NBA officially announced this year’s All-Star reserves for both conferences. In the Western Conference, the reserves were Memphis’ Ja Morant, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, the LA Clippers’ Paul George, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, the LA Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Steph Curry, and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson were named as the All-Star starters in the West last week.

The selection of Jackson as an All-Star was by far the most divisive. Jackson, who has solid but unspectacular numbers of 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, was selected over deserving candidates like De’Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Aaron Gordon, Anthony Edwards, and CJ McCollum. Furthermore, Jackson has only played 35 games this season (which is the fewest of any of the above players except Leonard and Davis).

Here were some of the funny Twitter reactions to Jackson’s All-Star nod.

In fairness to Jackson, he is having an impressive impact for the second-seed Grizzlies. He cleans up shots on the interior, shoots 36.3 percent from deep, and plays absolutely magnificent defense (averaging 1.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game). But even Jackson’s defensive impact, which has him as a DPOY frontrunner, came under fire recently thanks to a (since-debunked) conspiracy theory .

The post 1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale. Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time... The post Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant makes interesting claim about Grizzlies

Ja Morant is having a real shocked-Pikachu-face moment this week. On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant made an interesting claim — that the Grizzlies are the most hated team in the NBA. “We are, you see it on social media,” said Morant, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. Anything that has to do... The post Ja Morant makes interesting claim about Grizzlies appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?

Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner

It turns out that LeBron James is not the only person that Dan Gilbert can be extremely petty with. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that billionaire Mat Ishbia was officially approved by the NBA Board of Governors as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns. Ishbia is the CEO of top mortgage... The post Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Heat open to trading notable veteran

The Miami Heat could be willing to trade a notable veteran player ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. The Heat are willing to listen to offers for guard Kyle Lowry, according to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The team was initially opposed to trading Lowry, but their stance has softened recently, and... The post Report: Heat open to trading notable veteran appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working on a major three-team trade that could see them reunite with an infamous former player. The Lakers are discussing a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.... The post Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline

The Utah Jazz are a bit puzzling as a team that has been surprisingly decent but is still not a legitimate contender. Nevertheless, they could be making at least one notable sale at the trade deadline. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt seems like the most likely player to be... The post Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition?

Despite already jolting the NBA with the Kyrie Irving trade, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks may be going full Kylo Ren and calling for more. NBA reporter Doc Louallen tweeted on Tuesday that the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns via trade. Louallen adds that Mavs players Christian Wood... The post Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
200K+
Followers
24K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy