Colorado State

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Recorder’s Notes: Facts about the Voter Registration Database

Voter Registration Database (SCORE): All election staff enter new voter registrations and updates on a daily basis. The voter registration database is continually monitored and inspected for accuracy to ensure that it only consists of legally qualified voters. Checks of the system include:. • NVRA Cancellations — After General Elections,...
COLORADO STATE
State lawmakers representing Weld voters discuss agendas for 2023 session

As Colorado lawmakers introduce, debate and decide the fate of bills this year, a few common themes are likely to emerge. Both Democrats, who hold majorities in the House and Senate, and Republicans say they hope to improve affordability, education and community safety, as well as other steps to make life better for different people across the state. How they hope to achieve those goals, of course, often varies widely.
Colorado public health goes hyperlocal, using microgrants to tackle vaccine hesitancy and stigma of mental illness

When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to...
(Opinion) Burton Brown: Response to Polis’ 2023 State of the State

Anyone who lives outside of Denver or Boulder is well aware of Gov. Jared Polis’ propensity to say one thing and do another. We remember how he campaigned last year: “I’ll save Coloradans more money” and, “I’ll make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states,” all while – under his reign as governor – Colorado became exponentially less affordable and much more violent.
Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices

International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
