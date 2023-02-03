Cincinnati Reds spring training 2023 schedule

Pitchers and catchers are due to report to Goodyear, Arizona on Feb. 15, and with that, the Reds 2023 spring training season will be officially underway.

The first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 20, and the games begin on Feb. 25 with the Reds and Guardians meeting at Goodyear Ballpark at 3:05 p.m. Eastern.

Among the highlights are a pair of games against the Oakland A's as part of the Big League Weekend in Las Vegas. The two teams will play at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Full Cincinnati Reds 2023 spring training schedule

All times are Eastern.

DateDayGameTimeStadiumLocation

Feb. 25SaturdayGuardians at Reds3:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

Feb. 26SundayReds at Giants3:05Scottsdale StadiumScottsdale

Feb. 27MondayRangers at Reds3:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

Feb. 28TuesdayReds at Dodgers3:05Camelback RanchGlendale

March 1WednesdayA's at Reds3:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 2Thursday

March 3FridayReds at White Sox3:05Camelback RanchGlendale

March 4SaturdayRoyals at Reds3:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 4SaturdayReds at Athletics4:05 Las Vegas BallparkLas Vegas

March 5SundayReds at Angels3:10Tempe Diablo StadiumTempe

March 5SundayReds at A’s4:05 Las Vegas BallparkLas Vegas

March 6MondayRockies at Reds8:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 7TuesdayGiants at Reds3:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 8WednesdayReds at Padres3:10Peoria Sports ComplexPeoria

March 9ThursdayReds at Cubs3:05Sloan ParkMesa

March 10FridayReds at Mariners3:10Peoria Sports ComplexPeoria

March 10FridayDiamondbacks at Reds8:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 11SaturdayReds at Rangers3:05Surprise StadiumSurprise

March 12SundayDodgers at Reds4:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 13MondayBrewers at Reds4:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 14TuesdayReds at Royals9:05Surprise StadiumSurprise

March 15WednesdayCubs at Reds9:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 16Thursday

March 17FridayGuardians at Reds9:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 18SaturdayReds at A's4:05Hohokam StadiumMesa

March 19SundayReds at Brewers4:10American Family FieldsMaryvale

March 20MondayAngels at Reds4:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 21Tuesday

March 22WednesdayPadres at Reds9:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 23ThursdayMariners at Reds9:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 24FridayReds at Diamondbacks4:10Salt River FieldsScottsdale

March 25SaturdayWhite Sox at Reds9:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 26SundayReds at Guardians4:05Goodyear BallparkGoodyear

March 26SundayReds at Rockies4:10Salt River FieldsScottsdale

