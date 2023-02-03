Read full article on original website
Related
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You
Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con
Watch: Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion. The power of three compels them. It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con. Shannen Doherty, Holly...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe
Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
Tyler Cameron Addresses His Relationship Status After Spending Time With "Amazing" Kristin Cavallari
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors. Receiving a rose from Tyler Cameron this Valentine's Day may be easier said than done. As the most romantic holiday of the year approaches, fans are curious to find out if The Bachelorette star is single and ready to mingle. His candid answer may surprise you.
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Narrative That She and Siblings Are "Crazy Child Stars"
Watch: Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady CLAPS BACK at Online Trolls. Mady Gosselin is defending her family. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 22-year-old daughter took to social media to voice frustrations over false narratives being spread about her brothers and sisters, who shot to fame as toddlers on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
Why Maria Shriver Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split
The hills are alive with words of enlightenment, according to Maria Shriver. The journalist reflected on her high-profile divorce from ex Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Feb. 6 episode of the...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation
Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
Offset Seemingly Addresses Alleged Fight With Quavo at 2023 Grammys
Offset is clearing the air on where he stands with cousin Quavo. The "Bad and Boujee" artist pushed back at rumors that he and his fellow Migos member got into a physical fight backstage at...
2023 Grammys: Fans Outraged After Aaron Carter Left Out of In Memoriam
Aaron Carter fans are calling out the Recording Academy for not honoring the late singer at the 2023 Grammys. During the Feb. 5 broadcast of the awards show, viewers noticed that Aaron—who died on...
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper for His “Rude and Mean” Reaction to Grammys Loss
Watch: Jordin Sparks Talks DWTS and Reuniting With Chris Brown. After losing for Best R&B Album at the 2023 Grammys, the 33-year-old apologized to winner Robert Glasper for initially reacting to his loss in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories. (For a complete list of winners, click here.) "Congratulations my...
How Michael B. Jordan Was Able to "Grow and Learn" After Lori Harvey Breakup
Watch: How Michael B. Jordan Got Through Lori Harvey Split. No matter what life throws his way, Michael B. Jordan is learning how to roll with the punches. This includes figuring out how to navigate a breakup in the public eye. Months after his relationship with Lori Harvey came to an end, the Creed star shared how he processed the high-profile split.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals Reaction to Tammy's Relationship
Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the...
E! News
233K+
Followers
61K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0