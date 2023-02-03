ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You

Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
E! News

These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con

Watch: Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion. The power of three compels them. It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con. Shannen Doherty, Holly...
HARTFORD, CT
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
E! News

Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
E! News

Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics

Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
E! News

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation

Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
E! News

How Michael B. Jordan Was Able to "Grow and Learn" After Lori Harvey Breakup

Watch: How Michael B. Jordan Got Through Lori Harvey Split. No matter what life throws his way, Michael B. Jordan is learning how to roll with the punches. This includes figuring out how to navigate a breakup in the public eye. Months after his relationship with Lori Harvey came to an end, the Creed star shared how he processed the high-profile split.
E! News

E! News

