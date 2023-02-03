Read full article on original website
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
DOJ charges 2 over alleged "racially motivated" plot to attack power stations
The Department of Justice on Monday charged two people over an alleged plot to attack multiple energy facilities in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. Driving the news: Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida, were arrested for conspiring to attack multiple electrical substations aiming to "completely destroy" Baltimore, the DOJ said in a press conference.
Scoop: U.S. asked Israel and PA to "pause" certain actions in West Bank and at UN
Secretary of State Tony Blinken while in the Middle East last week asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a temporary “pause” in certain actions each side opposes, including Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian moves at the UN, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.
Biden, Beijing and the balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had been flying over the U.S. since last week. China condemned the U.S. move and threatened "further actions." Plus, tribal nations face threats to funding for food security. Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Ayurella Horn-Muller. Credits: Axios...
Read: Hunter Biden lawyers ask Trump allies to retain laptop records
Hunter Biden's legal team has begun sending letters to several Trump allies asking them to preserve any records in their possession related to the alleged theft of personal data from his laptop, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Why it matters: The move is part of a larger strategy to pursue lawsuits...
Biden urges Congress to "do something" on police reform
President Biden asked Congress to “do something” about police reform during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, once again signaling that Democrats have no clear path forward on this issue even after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis, Tennessee. Why it matters: Congress isn’t going...
The Chinese spy balloon drama from inside China
People in China are interpreting the Chinese spy balloon drama through the lens of alternative facts, propaganda, and censorship — underscoring how divergent information environments are deepening the chasm between the U.S. and China. Why it matters: The balloon incident has genuinely alarmed a lot of Americans. Official Chinese...
Earthquake "another devastating blow" to Syrians
Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, and the death toll is well into the thousands. “This earthquake is yet another devastating blow to so many vulnerable populations already struggling after years of conflict," said Tanya Evans, the Syria country director for the International Rescue Committee.
Hong Kong's largest national security trial begins
Hong Kong's largest national security trial opened on Monday for 16 prominent pro-democracy activists facing subversion charges under a 2020 law that stifled political dissent. Why it matters: The trial, which is expected to last three months, will signal how the Hong Kong legal system will prosecute once-protected rights under...
The congressional China-EV showdown
The U.S. electric car market and its reliance on China is heading for a collision with Congress. Why it matters: Lawmakers are setting their sights on the auto industry’s global supply relationships as bipartisan support emerges to deal with the dirtier sides of "clean energy." Driving the news: House...
Top general says U.S. failed to detect previous Chinese balloons
The Air Force general overseeing American air space admitted Monday that the military had failed to identify multiple Chinese surveillance balloons that flew over the U.S. in the past, calling it a "domain awareness gap." The big picture: A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the...
Celia Cruz to be first Afro-Latina woman to appear on U.S. quarter
The late Cuban American singer Celia Cruz will soon feature on the U.S. quarter in honor of her "significant impact" on the country, the United States Mint announced. Why it matters: Cruz, widely known as the "Queen of Salsa," will be the first Afro-Latina woman to appear on the U.S. quarter.
America is divided over top priorities for Biden and Congress
Most Americans think health care and the economy should be the top priorities for President Biden and Congress — but they are starkly divided over other issues like climate change and reducing the deficit, according to new polling by the Pew Research Center. Why it matters: Biden has long...
Full transcript of Biden's State of the Union address
President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday. Below is the full transcript. Mr. Speaker. Madam Vice President. Our first lady and second gentleman. Members of Congress and the Cabinet. Leaders of our military. Mr. chief justice, associate justices and retired justices of the Supreme Court.
State of the Union erupts as Biden and GOP trade barbs
A tense State of the Union address on Tuesday was punctuated by subtle swipes at the GOP by President Biden and raucous disruptions by Republican lawmakers. Why it matters: It underscores the tense relationship between Biden and Republican lawmakers as Washington kicks off two years of divided control and stares down potential crises on the debt ceiling and government funding.
