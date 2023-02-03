Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
KOCO
Dogs trained in Oklahoma are on their way to Turkey after earthquake
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dogs trained right here in the Oklahoma City metro are on their way to Turkey after the earthquake. The dogs are labs named Levi, Mini and Dozer and were trained at the Ground Zero Emergency Center in Tuttle, the Switzers’ facility. They headed overseas with the Gideon Rescue Company where they will help locate possible survivors and recover remains.
KOCO
Wednesday marks 1 year since destructive 5-alarm apartment complex fire started in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Wednesday marks one year since a five-alarm fire sparked and ripped through an Oklahoma City apartment complex that was under construction. Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, a fire started at the Canton Apartment Complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Western Avenue. Flames tore through parts of the almost 375,000-square-foot complex.
KOCO
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
KOCO
Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KOCO
OHP finds at-risk, missing 14-year-old girl
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found an at-risk/missing 14-year-old girl. On Monday, the OHP said they were searching for 14-year-old. She was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday near Northwest 102nd Street and Military Avenue in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Bald eagle caught on camera at Edmond dog park
EDMOND, Okla. — A bald eagle was spotted Tuesday at a dog park in Edmond. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. A viewer told KOCO 5 that they took a picture of the bald eagle around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the pond at the dog park near East 33rd Street and Rankin Terrace.
KOCO
OHP: Suspect pursuit, crash briefly shuts down interstate in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect pursuit turned crash briefly shut down an interstate in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On Monday night, there was a short pursuit on southbound Interstate 35. Officials said a trooper performed a TVI just north of Interstate 240 which caused the suspect to crash.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Crews responded shortly after 7:05 a.m. to the area near Northwest 15th Street and May Avenue, where...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police work to extend reach when officers aren’t around
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are working to extend their reach when officers aren’t around. They taught neighbors all over the city how to set up crime watch patrols based on criteria from a group called Neighborhood Alliance. Sometimes, neighbors see crimes in action before police know...
KOCO
Residents say they aren’t getting help as sewage covers floors of Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents said they aren’t getting any help as sewage covers the floors of some Oklahoma City apartments. One woman’s apartment has sewage backed up in the toilet and shower. There is so much she said she feels unclean in her own home. "Frustrated, angry....
KOCO
Suspect on the run after leading OKC police on high-speed chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect is on the run after leading Oklahoma City police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Police told KOCO 5 that officers tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing that it had been...
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
KOCO
Norman fire crews called to apartment complex overnight
NORMAN, Okla. — Fire crews responded to a Norman apartment complex early Monday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a call about smoke in a unit at The Icon Apartments near 36th Avenue Northwest and Indian Hills Road. Moore and Norman fire crews sent mutual aid response, officials said.
KOCO
Shell casings found after man reportedly fired shots off OKC hotel balcony, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a man they say fired multiple shots off the balcony of a southwest Oklahoma City hotel. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said police responded after receiving reports that a man had fired shots off the balcony...
KOCO
Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning at a motel in west Oklahoma City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Shortly after 3 a.m., security guards heard gunshots and found a victim at the Green Carpet Inn near...
KOCO
Residents evacuated after apartment fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some residents had to be evacuated after an apartment fire in Oklahoma City. On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near Interstate 240 and May Avenue. Officials said when they arrived, the downstairs apartment was in flames. According to the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
KOCO
Neighbors stepping up to help Norman family who lost pets, belongings in house fire
NORMAN, Okla. — A fire at a Norman home on Sunday killed two pets and left a family displaced without their belongings and trying to figure out what comes next. The Norman Fire Department responded to a fire around 10:05 a.m. Sunday near Little River Road and 12th Avenue Northeast. A cat and a dog died, but the family got out safely.
KOCO
Oklahoma high school basketball game has renewed calls for change in shot clocks
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma high school basketball game has a renewed call for a change in shot clocks. A high school basketball game ended with an unusually low score Tuesday night. The two teams scored a combined six points. Now, the game has renewed calls for a change...
Comments / 1