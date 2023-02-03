ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Dogs trained in Oklahoma are on their way to Turkey after earthquake

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dogs trained right here in the Oklahoma City metro are on their way to Turkey after the earthquake. The dogs are labs named Levi, Mini and Dozer and were trained at the Ground Zero Emergency Center in Tuttle, the Switzers’ facility. They headed overseas with the Gideon Rescue Company where they will help locate possible survivors and recover remains.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma

A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OHP finds at-risk, missing 14-year-old girl

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found an at-risk/missing 14-year-old girl. On Monday, the OHP said they were searching for 14-year-old. She was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday near Northwest 102nd Street and Military Avenue in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Bald eagle caught on camera at Edmond dog park

EDMOND, Okla. — A bald eagle was spotted Tuesday at a dog park in Edmond. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. A viewer told KOCO 5 that they took a picture of the bald eagle around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the pond at the dog park near East 33rd Street and Rankin Terrace.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Norman fire crews called to apartment complex overnight

NORMAN, Okla. — Fire crews responded to a Norman apartment complex early Monday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a call about smoke in a unit at The Icon Apartments near 36th Avenue Northwest and Indian Hills Road. Moore and Norman fire crews sent mutual aid response, officials said.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Residents evacuated after apartment fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some residents had to be evacuated after an apartment fire in Oklahoma City. On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near Interstate 240 and May Avenue. Officials said when they arrived, the downstairs apartment was in flames. According to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

