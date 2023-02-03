AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. Paxton claims that these changes burden property owners in Texas by forcing them to comply with “onerous new regulations” when Lesser Prairie-Chickens are found on their land.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO