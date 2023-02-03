Read full article on original website
Portrait of Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ unveiled in Texas Senate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Opal Lee has a spunk and fight in her that’s gained national momentum over the last several years. So much so that she’s now recognized as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” playing a fundamental role in getting it recognized as a national holiday.
Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety...
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. Paxton claims that these changes burden property owners in Texas by forcing them to comply with “onerous new regulations” when Lesser Prairie-Chickens are found on their land.
Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host — just not in 2024, as President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing. The Republican election chief, who garnered attention for rebuffing then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to...
Up to $5,000 reward for ID info on Texas stash houses, meth labs, pill press ops
TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can help identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs, and more in the state of Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in stopping the criminals that traffic drugs...
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
BALTIMORE, Md. (WXIN) – Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and related products sold by Fresh Ideation Good Group LLC from January 24 through January 30.
Did you win? 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — What former Texas high school quarterback will win the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, or Patrick Mahomes? Well, only time will time, but there were some serious lottery winners throughout Texas over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold throughout the...
How to send a chimp a valentine. Yes, really.
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of retired chimps in Northwest Louisiana hopes to get a lot of love this Valentine’s Day. If you adore the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world, sending valentines to chimps may be the best thing you’ve thought of doing Feb. 14.
US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant was convicted Tuesday of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. The trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born U.S. citizen, was the latest in a series...
Six dead after gunmen target occupants of home in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Police say they have restored order to a neighborhood where six people were fatally shot on Wednesday. Residents reported gunfire around 2 p.m. at the Urbi Villas del Prado neighborhood in Juarez’s Lower Valley. The incident involved several people arriving in vehicles and targeting occupants of one of the homes; some ran out of the dwelling and were pursued by the gunmen, police told reporters at the scene.
In Juarez, even cops seek protection from ‘La Santa Muerte’
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Chihuahua state authorities this week ran a road roller over 2,800 illicit items – from portable fans to musical instruments – seized from inmates at a prison where 17 people died in a bloody New Year’s Day escape. A few items...
