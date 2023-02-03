Rare is it that a show centered entirely around the premise of fishing for rare fish and educating the audience in the process spills its appeal over into a sizable chunk of the mainstream television audience. Yet, back in 2009, the first ever episode of the near perfect catch 'em show released on Animal Planet, titled River Monsters. Hosted by biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, the show probably never anticipated the widespread appeal it would have. Nor could it possibly predict that six years after it finished its final season, there would be a revival of interest due to a sub-genre of memes featuring Wade using some choice words to describe fish. The show ran for nine seasons and even re-released episodes with pop-up commentary from Wade on the stories behind the episodes deemed River Monsters: Unhooked. So why all the hype? What's so good about watching a guy fish, when the uninitiated viewer already imagines an inherent boredom present in the sport?

