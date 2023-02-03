Read full article on original website
When Horror Movie Trailers Spoil Too Much, It Kills the Final Product
Last weekend, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest feature, Knock at the Cabin, was released in theaters. Based on the popular novel, The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the adaptation was a hit, opening at number one in the box office, knocking off the long reigning Avatar: The Way of Water. While it’s not on the level of something like The Sixth Sense or Signs, it’s one of Shyamalan’s better films, with a clever premise, a fascinating setting, and stellar performances from its cast, especially Dave Bautista, the wrestler turned actor who has evolved from a phenomenal supporting actor to a leading man who can carry the weight of a major feature.
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Poster Sees Luigi in Grave Danger
2023 is turning out to be the year of video game adaptations! From live-action to animation fans and gamers have a lot to look forward to. One animated feature that has fans excited is Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Seth Rogen the movie has garnered attention for various reasons. As the year unfolds we are getting new looks at various fan-favorite characters which are joyously colored and intrigue us.
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
'Fawlty Towers' Revival Announced With John Cleese Set to Return
Prepare the Waldorf salads, because Basil Fawlty is heading back to the screen. Castle Rock Entertainment announced that the British sitcom Fawlty Towers is getting a revival, with John Cleese set to return as writer and star. His daughter, Camilla Cleese, will also write and star in the show's return. Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Derrick Rossi executive produce for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project. At this time, no additional cast has been revealed.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Rotten Tomatoes' Best Film of the Year
Rotten Tomatoes has named Top Gun: Maverick the Best Film Of 2022, Deadline reports. The Tom Cruise-led feature holds a special place in fans’ hearts for so many reasons. It brought back their favorite character thirty years after the first movie came out, it hits the right emotional note with its emotional core and chemistry between Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose’s son Rooster (played by Miles Teller). The dogfights, assembling of the crew, and high stake action only add to the overall story.
‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’ Review: Mexican Body-Horror Turns Pregnancy Into a Supernatural Menace
Few things are as scary as bringing a new life to the world. First, there’s the issue of pregnancy, where bones change position, and organs get displaced to allow a new body to grow inside a womb. Then, there’s the social and material impact that comes with a child, as time, money, and energy must be fully redirected to the comfort and security of another being. Of course, the societal pressure on women also includes an expectation to completely abandon their hopes and dreams in favor of raising a child. Unfortunately, while we are all aware of these issues, the challenges of motherhood are an unspeakable taboo. That’s what makes Michelle Garza Cervera's directorial feature debut so enticing, as Huesera: The Bone Woman cleverly approaches the subject through the lenses of horror, creating an uneasy experience that’s nevertheless illuminating when it comes to motherly woes.
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
'Edge of Tomorrow' Works Because Tom Cruise Is Playing a Coward
Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest movie stars in the world for four decades, but he’s somehow having a new renaissance in his career over the past decade. While Cruise’s string of hits in the 1990s emphasized his ambition for working with auteur filmmakers and giving versatile performers, it seems like Cruise’s current work is only in service of the audience. Cruise continues to push himself to deliver outrageously entertaining maximalist spectacle, and the success of the last few Mission: Impossible films and Top Gun: Maverick indicate that audiences will follow him no matter where he goes. Interestingly, one of the more underrated films from this era is the sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow, in which Cruise took a completely different type of challenge; he had to play a coward.
We Almost Got Brendan Fraser as Superman in This Cancelled J.J. Abrams Movie
As Brendan Fraser continues to elevate buzz over his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Whale, the actor revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern that he almost played the titular role of Superman during the early 2000s for a film that was in development from J.J. Abrams. "Everyone in...
'Frozen 3' Announced at Disney
During Disney's Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger revealed that we'll be returning to the frozen kingdom of Arendelle for a third time in the near future. Frozen III is officially in the works at the company as it looks to capitalize on some of its highest-grossing properties going forward. It's one of three films revealed during the call, including Toy Story 5 and a Zootopia sequel.
‘Theater Camp' Review: Ben Platt and Molly Gordon Star in Hilarious Musical Mockumentary | Sundance 2023
From Wet Hot American Summer to Heavyweights and Camp Nowhere, summer camp has cinematically always been a place to get weird. But for the campers at the theater camp AdirondACTS, a few months away from home in the time to do some good theatre and hone their skills as the next stars of the stage. Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and based on the 2020 short of the same name, is a loving parody of the theater kids, one that knows these types of characters inside and out and has fun with this understandably over-the-top.
'Animal Control' Review: Joel McHale Shakes Things Up in Fox’s Wildly Playful Workplace Comedy
Amid a fierce primetime landscape filled with single-camera comedies left and right, Fox appears to have one of the more wildly funny new 2023 entries with Animal Control, a refreshing workplace sitcom led by Emmy-nominated actor, Joel McHale. With the Community alum starring alongside an incredibly playful cast of characters including Vella Lovell and Ravi Patel, the series is bound to secure a spot in your regularly scheduled appointment television as one of the season’s sharpest and quirkiest new comedies.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Proves That Humans Are Still the Worst
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. One of the themes indicative of dystopian and/or creature-based media is the concept that living human beings are far worse than mindless fictional monsters. In the newest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) indicates as much; he explains to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that they camp in the woods overnight not to hide from roaming Infected, but from autonomous people who would do the pair far worse harm than a robbery. Indeed, Episode 4's enemies are a guerrilla group of humans. In this way, the fourth episode both doubled down on a zombie media trope and elevated it with additional nuance.
Glen Powell Joins Anthony Hopkins in Action Thriller ‘Locked’
In the film industry, when a good story is created, prequels, sequels, and sometimes remakes are thrown up after the original piece has premiered. In the case of ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions, the Argentinian action thriller 4X4 is set for a remake titled Locked. The upcoming action film, which is set to be directed by Dave Yarovesky, has snagged two big stars to take on its lead roles, according to Deadline: Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins is on board to star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
‘Chicago’ 20th Anniversary: Director Rob Marshall on the Film’s Legacy and Who He Would Cast as Roxie Today
Rob Marshall is one of Hollywood’s most innovative and impressive musical directors, helming everything from 2014’s Into the Woods to 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns to the highly anticipated The Little Mermaid, which is set to premiere this May. His immense talent has been clear since his feature debut with Chicago, which went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture.
'River Monsters' Is the Best Fishing Show and It’s Not Even Close
Rare is it that a show centered entirely around the premise of fishing for rare fish and educating the audience in the process spills its appeal over into a sizable chunk of the mainstream television audience. Yet, back in 2009, the first ever episode of the near perfect catch 'em show released on Animal Planet, titled River Monsters. Hosted by biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, the show probably never anticipated the widespread appeal it would have. Nor could it possibly predict that six years after it finished its final season, there would be a revival of interest due to a sub-genre of memes featuring Wade using some choice words to describe fish. The show ran for nine seasons and even re-released episodes with pop-up commentary from Wade on the stories behind the episodes deemed River Monsters: Unhooked. So why all the hype? What's so good about watching a guy fish, when the uninitiated viewer already imagines an inherent boredom present in the sport?
What Would Stephen Daldry’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Have Been?
Ever since the announcement that the Walt Disney Company had purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and intended to produce new Star Wars films outside of the sequel trilogy, fans began clamoring for a new adventure starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although opinions on the prequel trilogy’s overall merit remained contentious between multiple generations of fans, most devotees of the saga agreed that McGregor’s emotional, nuanced portrayal of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) Jedi mentor was spot on. Capturing the essence of Sir Alec Guinness’s performance in A New Hope, the only Star Wars performance to ever receive an Academy Award nomination, was no easy task, but it was one that McGregor pulled off. Those who wanted to see a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi film nearly got their wish.
'Yellowstone' Could End This Summer With Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone, the top-rated drama on television, is set to end in an unexpected fashion according to a new report from Deadline. The outlet reports that the co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is working with Paramount Global and Paramount Network to end the highly popular show in its current iteration. However,...
