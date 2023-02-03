Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Collider
'Fawlty Towers' Revival Announced With John Cleese Set to Return
Prepare the Waldorf salads, because Basil Fawlty is heading back to the screen. Castle Rock Entertainment announced that the British sitcom Fawlty Towers is getting a revival, with John Cleese set to return as writer and star. His daughter, Camilla Cleese, will also write and star in the show's return. Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Derrick Rossi executive produce for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project. At this time, no additional cast has been revealed.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Collider
We Almost Got Brendan Fraser as Superman in This Cancelled J.J. Abrams Movie
As Brendan Fraser continues to elevate buzz over his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Whale, the actor revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern that he almost played the titular role of Superman during the early 2000s for a film that was in development from J.J. Abrams. "Everyone in...
Collider
How 'Lost Highway' Took David Lynch's Nightmarish Filmmaking to New Heights
Of the countless reasons David Lynch movies are so good, one of the most important is their confidence. These are films that revel in their weirdness, melancholy auras, and bizarre editing choices — there’s not an inch of self-consciousness in these films. Only someone with chutzpah to spare would make Eraserhead their directorial debut or commit to that mind-melting ending on Mulholland Drive. By the late 1990s, Lynch was already a veteran of cinema that was instantaneously recognizable as weird and unforgettable. But with his 1997 feature Lost Highway, Lynch took those qualities to new heights. It’s not like his works had been naturalistic forays into cinema verité up to this point, but with Lost Highway, Lynch went even further with his fascination with and mastery of dreamlike cinema.
Collider
Glen Powell Joins Anthony Hopkins in Action Thriller ‘Locked’
In the film industry, when a good story is created, prequels, sequels, and sometimes remakes are thrown up after the original piece has premiered. In the case of ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions, the Argentinian action thriller 4X4 is set for a remake titled Locked. The upcoming action film, which is set to be directed by Dave Yarovesky, has snagged two big stars to take on its lead roles, according to Deadline: Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins is on board to star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.
Collider
You May Not Have Recognized Pedro Pascal in Some of His Earliest Roles
Pedro Pascal has become one of the world’s most prolific actors. He’s currently enjoying unprecedented success, starring in two smash-hit television shows: The Last of Us on HBO and The Mandalorian on Disney+. That’s on top of his starring roles in such hit films as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal's breakout role was Oberyn Martell in television’s Game of Thrones back in 2014, followed by his role as Javier Peña in all three seasons of Narcos on Netflix. However, before breaking out in Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal was a staple of fan-favorite television shows and dramas. With The Last of Us dominating the cultural zeitgeist and the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s time to take a look back at Pascal’s earlier TV roles.
Collider
Is 'SNL' Only Funny When They Break Character?
Every episode of Saturday Night Live is like a house of cards built on top of a volatile volcano. It’s all risk, all the time, at least in terms of executing the program (goodness knows the actual writing of the show can often be as risky as swimming in the shallow end of a pool). Trying to pull off 90 minutes of live comedy with only a few days to prepare... on paper, it sounds unfeasible. With all these risks, there are inevitably going to be seams in the project. Often, these seams manifest in the form of people breaking character during a live sketch.
Collider
Steve Coogan to Star in Film Adaptation of 'The Penguin Lessons'
Steve Coogan is set to star in an adaptation of the bestselling memoir The Penguin Lessons for production company 42. Oscar-nominee Peter Cattaneo will direct. Released in 2016, The Penguin Lessons is author Tom Michell's memoir of his time teaching English at an Argentinian boys' school in the late '70s, as the country recovered from the fall of Juan Perón's regime. During this time, Michell took in a Magellanic penguin who had been injured in an oil spill; naming it Juan Salvador, the seabird became Michell's constant companion. The book follows Michell and Juan Salvador as they bond with Michell's seemingly-unteachable students, and learn important life lessons from each other. "With its visceral setting of the political strife of late 70s Argentina and a man's unexpected bond with a penguin at its heart, I'm so excited to bring this original, charming, life-affirming and meaningful true story to the screen," says director Cattaneo.
Collider
Helen Mirren to Star as Author Patricia Highsmith in 'Switzerland'
Helen Mirren will star as acclaimed author Patricia Highsmith in Switzerland, an upcoming thriller depicting a fictional encounter with a persistent literary agent. The film will be directed by Anton Corbijn, his first feature in eight years. Deadline reports that Mirren will take on the role of the reclusive author, best-known for her novels about amoral con artist Tom Ripley, in an adaptation of Joanna Murray-Smith's stage play of the same name.
Collider
‘Theater Camp' Review: Ben Platt and Molly Gordon Star in Hilarious Musical Mockumentary | Sundance 2023
From Wet Hot American Summer to Heavyweights and Camp Nowhere, summer camp has cinematically always been a place to get weird. But for the campers at the theater camp AdirondACTS, a few months away from home in the time to do some good theatre and hone their skills as the next stars of the stage. Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and based on the 2020 short of the same name, is a loving parody of the theater kids, one that knows these types of characters inside and out and has fun with this understandably over-the-top.
Collider
‘Chicago’ 20th Anniversary: Director Rob Marshall on the Film’s Legacy and Who He Would Cast as Roxie Today
Rob Marshall is one of Hollywood’s most innovative and impressive musical directors, helming everything from 2014’s Into the Woods to 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns to the highly anticipated The Little Mermaid, which is set to premiere this May. His immense talent has been clear since his feature debut with Chicago, which went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture.
Collider
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Collider
What Would Stephen Daldry’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Have Been?
Ever since the announcement that the Walt Disney Company had purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and intended to produce new Star Wars films outside of the sequel trilogy, fans began clamoring for a new adventure starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although opinions on the prequel trilogy’s overall merit remained contentious between multiple generations of fans, most devotees of the saga agreed that McGregor’s emotional, nuanced portrayal of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) Jedi mentor was spot on. Capturing the essence of Sir Alec Guinness’s performance in A New Hope, the only Star Wars performance to ever receive an Academy Award nomination, was no easy task, but it was one that McGregor pulled off. Those who wanted to see a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi film nearly got their wish.
Collider
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Poster Sees Luigi in Grave Danger
2023 is turning out to be the year of video game adaptations! From live-action to animation fans and gamers have a lot to look forward to. One animated feature that has fans excited is Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Seth Rogen the movie has garnered attention for various reasons. As the year unfolds we are getting new looks at various fan-favorite characters which are joyously colored and intrigue us.
Collider
'Abbott Elementary' Enrolls 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri in a Recurring Role
The new school year is in full swing, and Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new member into its ranks. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is joining the current second season in a recurring role. Edebiri will play Ayesha, Janine's sister. She will be introduced in this week's Valentine's Day episode.
Collider
'1923's Timothy Dalton Is 'Yellowstone's Most Terrifying Villain So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of 1923.There is something strangely appealing about the cinematic antihero: from Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to characters like Jack Sparrow and Charles Foster Kane, Hollywood is littered with examples of classic antiheroes. Some of these characters merely blur the line between hero and villain, while others just waltz right over it. The curious appeal of the antihero, though, comes with a corresponding set of risks: if the antihero protagonist is too villainous, the story runs the risk of making the antagonist more likable than the main character, which is a delicate balance to strike just right. The villains have to be wicked enough to still come off as worse than the morally-questionable hero so that the audience still has someone to root for — or, at the very least, to root against.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Collider
Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen Brings a New Level of Menace to 'The Last of Us'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.With each successive episode of The Last of Us, we have gotten to discover more and more about the dark corners of what is left after the world ends. Each, in their own subtle ways, have shown how adapting a story well doesn’t mean you have to be solely restrained by the source material. It isn’t just about overexplaining mythology or answering questions that were best left unanswered either. Rather, the early part of this first season has been about uncovering small details and characters that had otherwise been glossed over in a game that was built around getting to the next action sequence.
Collider
Dom Toretto Goes Rogue in 'The Fate of the Furious' Legacy Trailer
The Fast X trailer is fast approaching and the past week has been a nostalgic ride for the fans of the franchise. With the release of the legacy trailers leading up to the new one fans have revisited some pivotal moments of the franchise, got thrilled with all the action-packed racing sequences, were reminded of the “ride or die” attitude, and got nostalgic seeing old faces that feel like family.
