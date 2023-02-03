ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

2 stabbed during fight at Mexican restaurant in NC, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday regarding a fight that left two hurt, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened inside the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 2950 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, police said. The fight had been broken up...
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County

Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Former Ft. Bragg soldier arrested in 2010 stabbing, murder cold case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the arrest of a former Fort Bragg soldier in a 2010 cold case murder. The department’s Homicide Unit charged 41-year-old Joshua Aaron Richardson with the first degree murder in the death of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. Richardson was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg when Plummer was killed on May 31, 2010.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died. Fayetteville police announced Wednesday that the two adult victims have been identified. Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

