Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Related
cbs17
Do you know her? Woman used stolen card at Best Buy in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who is suspected of theft and fraud. Officers said the woman was involved in two separate incidents in January. Both times, police said she used a stolen credit or debit card to buy...
cbs17
Raleigh council agrees to review demands following Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council has voted to create a committee that to look into concerns from the community following the in-custody death of 32-year-old Darryl Williams. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after he had been tased...
cbs17
2 stabbed during fight at Mexican restaurant in NC, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday regarding a fight that left two hurt, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened inside the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 2950 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, police said. The fight had been broken up...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 1 device to track speed and license plates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From tracking speeds to reading license plates, there are more eyes on our cars than ever before. Now a device that does both is coming to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a great tool we can utilize to try to keep the community...
cbs17
Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County
Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
cbs17
‘Shell shocked at best’: Raleigh nonprofit starts rehabbing Golden Doodles rescued from Western NC backyard
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 47 Golden Doodles were taken from a Western North Carolina backyard breeder. Many of those dogs were left outside, rarely left their cages, and were found to be covered in bugs and feces. 10 of the Golden Doodles are now with a rescue in Wake...
cbs17
WATCH: Woman shot while gunmen try to steal her car at a Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in stable condition in a hospital after the Fayetteville Police Department said she was shot four times as two people attempted to steal her car. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at Cumberland’s Food Mart at 432 Cumberland Street in...
cbs17
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
cbs17
Former Ft. Bragg soldier arrested in 2010 stabbing, murder cold case
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the arrest of a former Fort Bragg soldier in a 2010 cold case murder. The department’s Homicide Unit charged 41-year-old Joshua Aaron Richardson with the first degree murder in the death of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. Richardson was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg when Plummer was killed on May 31, 2010.
cbs17
Fayetteville moving forward with study into recent city violence in efforts to improve crime prevention
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville city leaders are growing frustrated with gun violence that some claim is plaguing the city. This comes after a woman was shot and carjacked while walking to her car at Cumberland’s Food Mart on Monday afternoon. Two suspects waiting at the corner of...
cbs17
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.
cbs17
Reported threat of student with weapon led to Code Red lockdown at Southeast Raleigh High School, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School went under a Code Red lockdown for a little less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning, the school said in a statement on its website. The lockdown was initiated after one student reported seeing a threat on social media, according to...
cbs17
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
cbs17
Some tenants say smoke alarms didn’t alert them to fire in their Raleigh apartment building Sunday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After flames tore through a Raleigh apartment building this weekend, some people who live there want to know why their smoke alarms didn’t go off. Fire and water damaged several units in the building at 9401 Prince George Lane and sent four people from the building and a firefighter to the hospital, according to fire officials.
cbs17
Fayetteville city leaders want 911 call center relocated so it can ‘handling latest technology’
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – On average 900 emergency calls come to the second floor of Fayetteville City Hall each day. It’s where the city’s 911 emergency call center is located. In November, voters passed a $60 million public safety bond referendum that included $34 million for a...
cbs17
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died. Fayetteville police announced Wednesday that the two adult victims have been identified. Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both...
cbs17
Wake County sheriff files juvenile petition for Zebulon Middle School threats
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Wednesday against a suspect involved in making threats of mass violence at Zebulon Magnet Middle School. On Friday, the school was placed under a Code Red lockdown after threats were made on social media....
cbs17
Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
cbs17
Body cam video from Raleigh in-custody death of Darryl Williams will be released, judge says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, a judge ordered that body cam video can be released from the night Darryl Williams died in the Raleigh police custody. Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley did not give a timeline for when the footage will be released.
cbs17
1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
Comments / 0