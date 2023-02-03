Read full article on original website
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Proves That Humans Are Still the Worst
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. One of the themes indicative of dystopian and/or creature-based media is the concept that living human beings are far worse than mindless fictional monsters. In the newest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) indicates as much; he explains to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that they camp in the woods overnight not to hide from roaming Infected, but from autonomous people who would do the pair far worse harm than a robbery. Indeed, Episode 4's enemies are a guerrilla group of humans. In this way, the fourth episode both doubled down on a zombie media trope and elevated it with additional nuance.
'1923's Timothy Dalton Is 'Yellowstone's Most Terrifying Villain So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of 1923.There is something strangely appealing about the cinematic antihero: from Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to characters like Jack Sparrow and Charles Foster Kane, Hollywood is littered with examples of classic antiheroes. Some of these characters merely blur the line between hero and villain, while others just waltz right over it. The curious appeal of the antihero, though, comes with a corresponding set of risks: if the antihero protagonist is too villainous, the story runs the risk of making the antagonist more likable than the main character, which is a delicate balance to strike just right. The villains have to be wicked enough to still come off as worse than the morally-questionable hero so that the audience still has someone to root for — or, at the very least, to root against.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
Ranking the Arrowverse’s Time Loop Episodes
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash Season 9, Episode 1The Flash, back for its ninth and final season, premiered with a story that uses a popular plot device—the time loop. There are some narrative plot devices that never seem to die out, and one of them is the time loop. Popularized by Groundhog Day, the film is often referenced by characters who find themselves stuck re-living the same day over and over again. Television shows have found their own ways to use the device, with everything from Star Trek to Supernatural to the entirety of Russian Doll revitalizing the trope.
'Edge of Tomorrow' Works Because Tom Cruise Is Playing a Coward
Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest movie stars in the world for four decades, but he’s somehow having a new renaissance in his career over the past decade. While Cruise’s string of hits in the 1990s emphasized his ambition for working with auteur filmmakers and giving versatile performers, it seems like Cruise’s current work is only in service of the audience. Cruise continues to push himself to deliver outrageously entertaining maximalist spectacle, and the success of the last few Mission: Impossible films and Top Gun: Maverick indicate that audiences will follow him no matter where he goes. Interestingly, one of the more underrated films from this era is the sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow, in which Cruise took a completely different type of challenge; he had to play a coward.
What Could Kevin Costner's Exit Mean for 'Yellowstone's Future?
For five dramatic seasons, Kevin Costner has embodied the reigning patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton. His stoic yet stubborn demeanor has defined the current generation of Duttons as he lords over his feuding children and devoted farmhands. Costner has been the steadfast face of the series since its inception, helping to create a sprawling universe with two spin-offs and even more in the works. His character is the glue that holds the storyline together, so what will it mean for the future of Yellowstone if he leaves?
'Yellowstone' Could End This Summer With Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone, the top-rated drama on television, is set to end in an unexpected fashion according to a new report from Deadline. The outlet reports that the co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is working with Paramount Global and Paramount Network to end the highly popular show in its current iteration. However,...
How 'Lost Highway' Took David Lynch's Nightmarish Filmmaking to New Heights
Of the countless reasons David Lynch movies are so good, one of the most important is their confidence. These are films that revel in their weirdness, melancholy auras, and bizarre editing choices — there’s not an inch of self-consciousness in these films. Only someone with chutzpah to spare would make Eraserhead their directorial debut or commit to that mind-melting ending on Mulholland Drive. By the late 1990s, Lynch was already a veteran of cinema that was instantaneously recognizable as weird and unforgettable. But with his 1997 feature Lost Highway, Lynch took those qualities to new heights. It’s not like his works had been naturalistic forays into cinema verité up to this point, but with Lost Highway, Lynch went even further with his fascination with and mastery of dreamlike cinema.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Rotten Tomatoes' Best Film of the Year
Rotten Tomatoes has named Top Gun: Maverick the Best Film Of 2022, Deadline reports. The Tom Cruise-led feature holds a special place in fans’ hearts for so many reasons. It brought back their favorite character thirty years after the first movie came out, it hits the right emotional note with its emotional core and chemistry between Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose’s son Rooster (played by Miles Teller). The dogfights, assembling of the crew, and high stake action only add to the overall story.
When Horror Movie Trailers Spoil Too Much, It Kills the Final Product
Last weekend, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest feature, Knock at the Cabin, was released in theaters. Based on the popular novel, The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the adaptation was a hit, opening at number one in the box office, knocking off the long reigning Avatar: The Way of Water. While it’s not on the level of something like The Sixth Sense or Signs, it’s one of Shyamalan’s better films, with a clever premise, a fascinating setting, and stellar performances from its cast, especially Dave Bautista, the wrestler turned actor who has evolved from a phenomenal supporting actor to a leading man who can carry the weight of a major feature.
'Bosch' Universe to Expand With Jerry Edgar Spinoff
Amazon is further expanding the universe of its long-running series Bosch with a new spinoff series focused around Jamie Hector’s character Jerry Edgar. It is unclear at the moment whether the police procedural drama, should it be picked up into a series, would air on Prime Video or Freevee. Per the official logline in the spinoff series, Bosch’s former partner is “tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami" where he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, “while being chased by his mysterious past.” What lies in store for Edgar will be interesting to see, as fans have enjoyed Hector’s performance throughout the seven-season run of Bosch.
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
‘Theater Camp' Review: Ben Platt and Molly Gordon Star in Hilarious Musical Mockumentary | Sundance 2023
From Wet Hot American Summer to Heavyweights and Camp Nowhere, summer camp has cinematically always been a place to get weird. But for the campers at the theater camp AdirondACTS, a few months away from home in the time to do some good theatre and hone their skills as the next stars of the stage. Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and based on the 2020 short of the same name, is a loving parody of the theater kids, one that knows these types of characters inside and out and has fun with this understandably over-the-top.
Matt Shakman Explains Why 'Fantastic Four' Is the Perfect Marvel Project for Him After 'WandaVision'
Although Marvel's Fantastic Four film is a long way out and so many exciting MCU projects precede it, one person who's very excited for work to kick into high gear already is director Matt Shakman. After delivering Disney an Emmy-nominated hit with WandaVision, he was given the reins to Marvel's first family after Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts stepped down from the project. Shakman spoke to Collider's own Steve Weintraub about what it means to take over one of his favorite properties and work with characters he's always loved.
'The Walking Dead’s 10 Most Satisfying Deaths, Ranked
The Walking Dead may follow a group of (sometimes) good guys fighting to survive in the post-apocalyptic world, battling zombies known as walkers and trying to rebuild the world for the next generation. But most of the time, the show lives up to its name and is all about death.
Steve Coogan to Star in Film Adaptation of 'The Penguin Lessons'
Steve Coogan is set to star in an adaptation of the bestselling memoir The Penguin Lessons for production company 42. Oscar-nominee Peter Cattaneo will direct. Released in 2016, The Penguin Lessons is author Tom Michell's memoir of his time teaching English at an Argentinian boys' school in the late '70s, as the country recovered from the fall of Juan Perón's regime. During this time, Michell took in a Magellanic penguin who had been injured in an oil spill; naming it Juan Salvador, the seabird became Michell's constant companion. The book follows Michell and Juan Salvador as they bond with Michell's seemingly-unteachable students, and learn important life lessons from each other. "With its visceral setting of the political strife of late 70s Argentina and a man's unexpected bond with a penguin at its heart, I'm so excited to bring this original, charming, life-affirming and meaningful true story to the screen," says director Cattaneo.
We Almost Got Brendan Fraser as Superman in This Cancelled J.J. Abrams Movie
As Brendan Fraser continues to elevate buzz over his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Whale, the actor revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern that he almost played the titular role of Superman during the early 2000s for a film that was in development from J.J. Abrams. "Everyone in...
What Would Stephen Daldry’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Have Been?
Ever since the announcement that the Walt Disney Company had purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and intended to produce new Star Wars films outside of the sequel trilogy, fans began clamoring for a new adventure starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although opinions on the prequel trilogy’s overall merit remained contentious between multiple generations of fans, most devotees of the saga agreed that McGregor’s emotional, nuanced portrayal of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) Jedi mentor was spot on. Capturing the essence of Sir Alec Guinness’s performance in A New Hope, the only Star Wars performance to ever receive an Academy Award nomination, was no easy task, but it was one that McGregor pulled off. Those who wanted to see a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi film nearly got their wish.
Andy Warhol Made a Batman Movie That Nobody Can See
Andy Warhol stands alongside Salvador Dalí, Jackson Pollock, and Pablo Picasso as one of the most influential, discussed, and debated artists of the twentieth century - but did you know he also made a Batman movie?. From Joker to WandaVision, the superhero genre is not averse to occasionally breaking...
