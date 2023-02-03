ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Axios

Earthquake "another devastating blow" to Syrians

Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, and the death toll is well into the thousands. “This earthquake is yet another devastating blow to so many vulnerable populations already struggling after years of conflict," said Tanya Evans, the Syria country director for the International Rescue Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Scoop: U.S. asked Israel and PA to "pause" certain actions in West Bank and at UN

Secretary of State Tony Blinken while in the Middle East last week asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a temporary “pause” in certain actions each side opposes, including Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian moves at the UN, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.
Axios

Biden, Beijing and the balloon

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had been flying over the U.S. since last week. China condemned the U.S. move and threatened "further actions." Plus, tribal nations face threats to funding for food security. Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Ayurella Horn-Muller. Credits: Axios...
MONTANA STATE
Axios

Guest list: Who are the plus-ones at Biden's State of the Union

Congress members and the White House brought high-profile guests to the State of the Union on Tuesday. The big picture: Democrats' and Republicans' guests highlight hot-button topics like police brutality, inflation and abortion rights. Tyre Nichols. First lady Jill Biden invited the parents of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Biden urges Congress to "do something" on police reform

President Biden asked Congress to “do something” about police reform during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, once again signaling that Democrats have no clear path forward on this issue even after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis, Tennessee. Why it matters: Congress isn’t going...
MEMPHIS, TN
Axios

Black history booms as states restrict it

Red states are limiting Black history lessons in public schools at the same time scholars are producing groundbreaking new works around art, slavery, civil rights, and the Great Migration. Why it matters: A work on Black history has won a National Book Award every year since 2018 as historians find...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

DOJ charges 2 over alleged "racially motivated" plot to attack power stations

The Department of Justice on Monday charged two people over an alleged plot to attack multiple energy facilities in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. Driving the news: Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida, were arrested for conspiring to attack multiple electrical substations aiming to "completely destroy" Baltimore, the DOJ said in a press conference.
BALTIMORE, MD
Axios

Celia Cruz to be first Afro-Latina woman to appear on U.S. quarter

The late Cuban American singer Celia Cruz will soon feature on the U.S. quarter in honor of her "significant impact" on the country, the United States Mint announced. Why it matters: Cruz, widely known as the "Queen of Salsa," will be the first Afro-Latina woman to appear on the U.S. quarter.
Axios

The congressional China-EV showdown

The U.S. electric car market and its reliance on China is heading for a collision with Congress. Why it matters: Lawmakers are setting their sights on the auto industry’s global supply relationships as bipartisan support emerges to deal with the dirtier sides of "clean energy." Driving the news: House...
Axios

Full transcript of Biden's State of the Union address

President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday. Below is the full transcript. Mr. Speaker. Madam Vice President. Our first lady and second gentleman. Members of Congress and the Cabinet. Leaders of our military. Mr. chief justice, associate justices and retired justices of the Supreme Court.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Biden goes off script to challenge Republicans

President Biden previewed an optimistic re-election platform in his State of the Union speech Tuesday — but veered off script to take on rowdy Republicans in a series of confrontations that captured America's political chasm. Why it matters: Biden used much of his speech to emphasize what Americans can...
Axios

Russia's budget deficit explodes as latest sanctions bite

Russia's budget deficit widened sharply in January, as the latest sanctions on Russia's energy exports — and the mounting expense of its brutal war on Ukraine — may be starting to erode the Kremlin's heavily fortified finances. Why it matters: Since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago, Western...
Axios

Axios

