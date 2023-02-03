Read full article on original website
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Earthquake "another devastating blow" to Syrians
Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, and the death toll is well into the thousands. “This earthquake is yet another devastating blow to so many vulnerable populations already struggling after years of conflict," said Tanya Evans, the Syria country director for the International Rescue Committee.
Scoop: U.S. asked Israel and PA to "pause" certain actions in West Bank and at UN
Secretary of State Tony Blinken while in the Middle East last week asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a temporary “pause” in certain actions each side opposes, including Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian moves at the UN, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.
Biden, Beijing and the balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had been flying over the U.S. since last week. China condemned the U.S. move and threatened "further actions." Plus, tribal nations face threats to funding for food security. Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Ayurella Horn-Muller. Credits: Axios...
Read: Hunter Biden lawyers ask Trump allies to retain laptop records
Hunter Biden's legal team has begun sending letters to several Trump allies asking them to preserve any records in their possession related to the alleged theft of personal data from his laptop, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Why it matters: The move is part of a larger strategy to pursue lawsuits...
Guest list: Who are the plus-ones at Biden's State of the Union
Congress members and the White House brought high-profile guests to the State of the Union on Tuesday. The big picture: Democrats' and Republicans' guests highlight hot-button topics like police brutality, inflation and abortion rights. Tyre Nichols. First lady Jill Biden invited the parents of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man...
Biden urges Congress to "do something" on police reform
President Biden asked Congress to “do something” about police reform during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, once again signaling that Democrats have no clear path forward on this issue even after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis, Tennessee. Why it matters: Congress isn’t going...
Black history booms as states restrict it
Red states are limiting Black history lessons in public schools at the same time scholars are producing groundbreaking new works around art, slavery, civil rights, and the Great Migration. Why it matters: A work on Black history has won a National Book Award every year since 2018 as historians find...
DOJ charges 2 over alleged "racially motivated" plot to attack power stations
The Department of Justice on Monday charged two people over an alleged plot to attack multiple energy facilities in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. Driving the news: Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida, were arrested for conspiring to attack multiple electrical substations aiming to "completely destroy" Baltimore, the DOJ said in a press conference.
Celia Cruz to be first Afro-Latina woman to appear on U.S. quarter
The late Cuban American singer Celia Cruz will soon feature on the U.S. quarter in honor of her "significant impact" on the country, the United States Mint announced. Why it matters: Cruz, widely known as the "Queen of Salsa," will be the first Afro-Latina woman to appear on the U.S. quarter.
The congressional China-EV showdown
The U.S. electric car market and its reliance on China is heading for a collision with Congress. Why it matters: Lawmakers are setting their sights on the auto industry’s global supply relationships as bipartisan support emerges to deal with the dirtier sides of "clean energy." Driving the news: House...
Full transcript of Biden's State of the Union address
President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday. Below is the full transcript. Mr. Speaker. Madam Vice President. Our first lady and second gentleman. Members of Congress and the Cabinet. Leaders of our military. Mr. chief justice, associate justices and retired justices of the Supreme Court.
Biden goes off script to challenge Republicans
President Biden previewed an optimistic re-election platform in his State of the Union speech Tuesday — but veered off script to take on rowdy Republicans in a series of confrontations that captured America's political chasm. Why it matters: Biden used much of his speech to emphasize what Americans can...
Russia's budget deficit explodes as latest sanctions bite
Russia's budget deficit widened sharply in January, as the latest sanctions on Russia's energy exports — and the mounting expense of its brutal war on Ukraine — may be starting to erode the Kremlin's heavily fortified finances. Why it matters: Since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago, Western...
