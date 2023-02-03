MONTE VISTA — There are over 25,000 different uses for hemp. From fashion to flour, building materials to body care, paper to biodegradable plastic, an educational resource developed by the University of Florida Extension Services states that hemp is the oldest cultivated crop in history with recorded use dating back to 4,000 B.C. when archeologists found hemp rope in a piece of pottery on a dig in what is now modern-day Taiwan.

MONTE VISTA, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO