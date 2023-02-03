Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Sargent sending four swimmers to state meet
ALAMOSA – After a second-place finish at the South-Central League Meet last weekend in Pueblo, the Sargent High School girls swimming team will send four swimmers to this weekend’s Class 3A State Meet which will take place at the VMAC in Thornton. Three of the Lady Farmers qualified...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Tigers hold off Pirates
MONTE VISTA – It was a tight battle all the way when the Monte Vista High School boys basketball team hosted Del Norte Tuesday at the MVHS gym. But when the dust settled, the final result was a 51-45 victory by the Tigers. Ben Parra made two free throws,...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Mean Moose pick up two more wins
ALAMOSA – The sixth-ranked Alamosa High School boys basketball team played two games over the past three days and it won both of them. It was a battle of Top 10 team Saturday at the AHS gym as the Mean Moose hosted seventh-ranked Pagosa springs. Alamosa led from start to finish in a 48-34 victory over the Pirates.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Identity of body found in MV released
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department and the Rio Grande County Coroner have released the name of the man whose body was found in a yard in the 700 block of Clay Street on Feb. 2. The body of Edward "Jimmy" Quirova, 72, a long-time resident of...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Conejos Writers Circle captures the craft of memoir
SAN LUIS VALLEY — The Conejos Writers Circle, a group of dedicated local scribes who began meeting in 2010, continues to this day. The circle is comprised of locals who enjoy the art and essence of writing. Linda Smith, a San Luis Valley Native and one of the group's...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Hemp — a world of possibilities
MONTE VISTA — There are over 25,000 different uses for hemp. From fashion to flour, building materials to body care, paper to biodegradable plastic, an educational resource developed by the University of Florida Extension Services states that hemp is the oldest cultivated crop in history with recorded use dating back to 4,000 B.C. when archeologists found hemp rope in a piece of pottery on a dig in what is now modern-day Taiwan.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Comments / 0