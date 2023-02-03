Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Old Brewery Tavern is for sale with $975K price tag
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Old Brewery Tavern, once one of Bethlehem's popular downtown bars, is for sale. The asking price for the 138 W. Union Blvd. tavern is $975,000, and includes the liquor license, according to an ad from Long & Foster Real Estate. The OBT, as the tavern was...
Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M
A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton area restaurant, opening Friday, to specialize in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new restaurant in the Palmer Town Center. Hoolala K-Chicken & Ramen House, specializing in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen and bubble tea, is set to open Friday at 759 S. 25th St., next to Jill's Hallmark, partner Michael Zhuo said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks shops offer festive treats for Super Bowl celebrations
OLEY TWP., Pa. — The countdown is on, and there are just a few things you need to throw a successful Super Bowl party: the game on the television and a table with some delicious eats. "I think it brings everybody together around here," said Morgan Diamond, store manager...
Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate
Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
6-story building would replace Southside Bethlehem strip mall under new proposal
A Southside Bethlehem strip mall would be demolished and replaced by a six-story retail and apartment building under a proposal up for review by a city board this month. The strip mall at Third and Adams streets is anchored by a Rite Aid pharmacy and includes a laundromat, a Chinese restaurant and a tanning salon.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem planners to review 317 apartments on Allentown border, revised Martin Tower project
Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a 317-unit apartment complex that crosses the city's border into Allentown and could bring in hundreds of new residents. The proposed Hanover Apartments would be in both cities, with four apartment buildings of four or five stories each. The development would go on vacant land at 2300 Hanover Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dorney Park plan for new attraction to go before South Whitehall planners
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will present its plan on Feb. 16 for a new attraction on the site of the former Stinger roller coaster at the theme park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. The attraction will be 161.67 feet long, according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Discount retailer Big Lots opening new Bucks County store in March
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County. Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
Bethlehem City Council denies Lehigh University a liquor license for new pub
Plans to open a pub on the Lehigh University campus were cut short Tuesday. Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to transfer a state liquor license to Lehigh University. CUC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lehigh University, was requesting the liquor license for the university center at 29...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said. He lives near his childhood church in Port Carbon, St. Stephen's. This was the...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
WFMZ-TV Online
'What’s next for downtown Reading?' City, businesses want more vacant properties filled
READING, Pa. - Penn Street in downtown Reading, what do you think about it?. "We need to be able to set some definite timelines on different components of Penn Street,” said city council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. Is it an issue of the vibe of some of the businesses that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Art studio for people with disabilities opens in Frenchtown, NJ
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Studio Route 29 is a new art studio for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It offers classes, programming, and open work time. Artist Mick McDonough loves to weave. "Learning some new things every day," said McDonough. Artist Sean Bodine is all about comics. "He wants to...
