Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Old Brewery Tavern is for sale with $975K price tag

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Old Brewery Tavern, once one of Bethlehem's popular downtown bars, is for sale. The asking price for the 138 W. Union Blvd. tavern is $975,000, and includes the liquor license, according to an ad from Long & Foster Real Estate. The OBT, as the tavern was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M

A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks shops offer festive treats for Super Bowl celebrations

OLEY TWP., Pa. — The countdown is on, and there are just a few things you need to throw a successful Super Bowl party: the game on the television and a table with some delicious eats. "I think it brings everybody together around here," said Morgan Diamond, store manager...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate

Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Discount retailer Big Lots opening new Bucks County store in March

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County. Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said. He lives near his childhood church in Port Carbon, St. Stephen's. This was the...
PORT CARBON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location

A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Art studio for people with disabilities opens in Frenchtown, NJ

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Studio Route 29 is a new art studio for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It offers classes, programming, and open work time. Artist Mick McDonough loves to weave. "Learning some new things every day," said McDonough. Artist Sean Bodine is all about comics. "He wants to...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ

