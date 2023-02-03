Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Record
Cañon City man charged with internet luring of a child expected to take plea deal
The Cañon City man who was approached by members of the Colorado PED Patrol in September and later was arrested by Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies is expected to plead his three felony charges down to a misdemeanor in District Court. Jerry Roy Sparks, 62, was arrested Dec. 5...
Daily Record
Couple indicted by statewide grand jury in tree-trimming scam targeting seniors
A couple who allegedly targeted seniors in a tree-trimming scam has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on dozens of criminal counts. Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler scammed residents in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October, according to a Colorado Attorney General’s Office news release. The couple allegedly defrauded at least 51 victims of about $40,000.
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of prohibited use of a weapon
Henry Lenier May, 42, failure to comply with protection order violations X2. Steve Coy Gonzales, 32, failure to appear on motor vehicle theft charge. Kevin Patrick McEntee, 67, failure to comply with DUI charge. Ann Marie Stevenson, 29, drove under restraint, improper turn at intersection. Travis Reed Menefee, 23, displayed...
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Friday, February 2, a robber walked into the Pueblo Bank & Trust off Jerry Murphy Road, demanding money from the clerk. The robbery happened during the noon hour. Pueblo Bank & Trust Robber (PPD) The male suspect's appearance was nothing note-worthy: white t-shirt over a grey hoodie, with a maroon-colored baseball The post On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD officer investigates broken door, arrests suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6. According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when […]
Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital […]
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Man arrested on drug charges in Teller County
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A 24-year-old Teller County man is under arrest on drug charges after authorities found multiple types of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his home. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 1 p.m. on Feb. 5, the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the 900 block […]
CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer
COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a former member of the Cripple Creek police department and said they believe there may be additional victims. During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women The post CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer appeared first on KRDO.
Man suspected of stealing 3 catalytic converters in Centennial arrested
A man suspected of stealing three catalytic converters from trucks in October 2022 has been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
EPSO: Child dies of injuries after Falcon shooting
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) continues to investigate after a child died of their injuries after a shooting over the weekend that injured four others in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO said despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, the child died of their injuries. Multiple […]
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo. Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with The post Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo teen shoots father in the knee over van dispute
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen is under arrest after he shot his father in the knee when the father wouldn’t let him borrow the family’s van. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the City’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of […]
84 families still displaced in Pueblo following water main breaks
According to the property manager, several water main breaks occurred under the back of the building
Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The star witness in the murder trial of a Pueblo County man accused of killing a toddler testified about the several apparent injuries to one of her own foster children days and weeks preceding his death. Ramondo Jones, 38, is accused of killing 14-month-old foster child Aiden Seeley back in The post Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death appeared first on KRDO.
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
1 killed, 4 wounded in Colorado neighborhood shooting
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Falcon that left one person dead and four others wounded, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe that the shooting, which occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision, may have been connected to a carjacking on Saturday near Potter Drive, sheriff's Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement.
KKTV
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to North Academy and Entrada to a motorcycle crash. Officers found the rider dead on scene after reportedly hitting a light pole. Speed...
Comments / 0