Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal

Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
WWE News: AEW Stars & More Praise Cody Rhodes Segment on Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

– Last night’s WWE Raw segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman has been getting rave reactions across social media, including from top stars in AEW, such as TBS Champion Jade Cargill. She tweeted during the segment on last night’s Raw, “This is great s***.” Cody’s older brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes also tweeted, “I love you brother!! @CodyRhodes #FinishTheStory #KickPaulInTheBalls”
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Official For AEW Revolution

It is official: Bryan Danielson will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated RUSH as his final test to earn his World Title shot at the March PPV. After the match, MJF attacked Danielson and put him in an armbar.
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert

As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Lows

AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip to the lowest point of 2023 to date last week. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21.4% and 11.4% respectively from the previous Friday’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 458,000.
Booker T Says He Worked With Lanny Poffo a Month Before He Passed

Booker T recently talked about filming with Lanny Poffo for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures shortly before Poffo passed. As noted, Poffo passed away last week at the age of 68. Booker talked about “The Genius'” passing on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast and talked about how they filmed for the A&E show about a month prior.
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”

Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular

– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
Ryback on Wanting to Return to the Ring, Has His Eye on Wardlow

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Ryback discussed a return to the ring and his interest in facing AEW star Wardlow. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ryback on wanting to return to the ring: “Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal, I...
Tay Melo Wants to Face Giulia, Is Down For More Street Fights

Tay Melo is up for a match with STARDOM’s Giulia, and says that she has more street fights in her future. The AEW star recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On which Joshi stars she wants...

