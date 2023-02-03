Read full article on original website
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal
Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
– During the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had tremendous praise for the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo segment from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Paul Heyman’s promo...
Chris Jericho On How JAS Ended Up Appearing at PWG Battle of Los Angeles
The Jericho Appreciation Society made an appearance at PWG Battle of Los Angeles last month, and Chris Jericho recently discussed how that came about. Jericho talked about the appearance, which saw the team compete in a ten-man tag team match, on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho. “For anybody...
WWE News: AEW Stars & More Praise Cody Rhodes Segment on Raw, More Raw Video Highlights
– Last night’s WWE Raw segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman has been getting rave reactions across social media, including from top stars in AEW, such as TBS Champion Jade Cargill. She tweeted during the segment on last night’s Raw, “This is great s***.” Cody’s older brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes also tweeted, “I love you brother!! @CodyRhodes #FinishTheStory #KickPaulInTheBalls”
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Official For AEW Revolution
It is official: Bryan Danielson will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated RUSH as his final test to earn his World Title shot at the March PPV. After the match, MJF attacked Danielson and put him in an armbar.
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Lows
AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip to the lowest point of 2023 to date last week. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21.4% and 11.4% respectively from the previous Friday’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 458,000.
Booker T Says He Worked With Lanny Poffo a Month Before He Passed
Booker T recently talked about filming with Lanny Poffo for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures shortly before Poffo passed. As noted, Poffo passed away last week at the age of 68. Booker talked about “The Genius'” passing on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast and talked about how they filmed for the A&E show about a month prior.
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”
Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular
– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
Ryback on Wanting to Return to the Ring, Has His Eye on Wardlow
– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Ryback discussed a return to the ring and his interest in facing AEW star Wardlow. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ryback on wanting to return to the ring: “Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal, I...
WWE 2K23 Creative Director On Improving Over Last Year, Competition With AEW Fight Forever
WWE 2K23’s creative director recently weighed in on the game’s improvement over the previous iteration, AEW Fight Forever providing competition and more. Lynell Jinks spoke with WCCF Tech for a new interview about the game, and you can check out the highlights below:. On the game’s improvement over...
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Tay Melo Wants to Face Giulia, Is Down For More Street Fights
Tay Melo is up for a match with STARDOM’s Giulia, and says that she has more street fights in her future. The AEW star recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On which Joshi stars she wants...
Bruce Prichard On Whether WWE Had Interest In Lex Luger In 1988, John Studd Retiring
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the 1989 Royal Rumble. Prichard talked about if WWE had interest an in Lex Luger in late ’88, Big John Stuff retiring in ’88, Andre’s plans for 1989 and how to structure a Royal Rumble match. Some highlights are below.
