Scottsville, KY

WKRN

Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash.
FRANKLIN, KY
WSMV

Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Man arrested after Putnam County traffic stop

A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
WSMV

2 hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle shuts down road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday evening. The wreck happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street. Officials shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street to investigate.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify the victims of a deadly crash. On Tuesday around 5:11 a.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say deputies arrived and...
WSMV

Hazmat crew responds to fuel spill on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fuel spill caused two lanes of I-65 North to close at the Trinity Lane exit Wednesday morning. A hazmat crew responded to the semi leaking fuel. WSMV4 is working to learn the size of the spill, whether there are any environmental impacts and what caused the spill.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Interstate 24 back to normal after wreck in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound is backed up after a wreck near mile marker 3. At 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up from the wreck scene past Exit 1 to the state line. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after a serious crash with another vehicle on Monday evening in Clarksville. According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Providence Blvd. and Plum Street. 23-year-old Christopher Taylor was traveling south on his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new county park in southern Scottsville will create roughly 120 acres of recreation space for community members throughout Allen County. The park is being built alongside the existing Fred Hale Park, and officials say they hope to create an accessible and inclusive space for the entire community.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary

From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634. Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023. The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen...
GALLATIN, TN

