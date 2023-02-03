Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
WSMV
Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
WBKO
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
WKRN
Man arrested after Putnam County traffic stop
Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing …. A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. A semi-trailer hauling paper products resulted in lanes closures on I-65 early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. Smithville man leads deputies on pursuit. A man...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to...
WBKO
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
WSMV
2 hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle shuts down road
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday evening. The wreck happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street. Officials shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street to investigate.
WSMV
String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
wnky.com
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify the victims of a deadly crash. On Tuesday around 5:11 a.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say deputies arrived and...
WSMV
Hazmat crew responds to fuel spill on I-65 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fuel spill caused two lanes of I-65 North to close at the Trinity Lane exit Wednesday morning. A hazmat crew responded to the semi leaking fuel. WSMV4 is working to learn the size of the spill, whether there are any environmental impacts and what caused the spill.
k105.com
Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church
A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 back to normal after wreck in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound is backed up after a wreck near mile marker 3. At 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up from the wreck scene past Exit 1 to the state line. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the...
WSMV
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after a serious crash with another vehicle on Monday evening in Clarksville. According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Providence Blvd. and Plum Street. 23-year-old Christopher Taylor was traveling south on his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn.
WBKO
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new county park in southern Scottsville will create roughly 120 acres of recreation space for community members throughout Allen County. The park is being built alongside the existing Fred Hale Park, and officials say they hope to create an accessible and inclusive space for the entire community.
WSMV
Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center. Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin...
Wave 3
Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
WBKO
Burglary suspect found hours after fleeing scene in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is arrested after fleeing the scene of a burglary in Warren County. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Hunterwood Way at 1:52 a.m. on Monday Feb. 6. Deputies reportedly arrived moments...
Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary
From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634. Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023. The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen...
Comments / 0