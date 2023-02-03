An hour long sit down with Joe Musgrove

San Diego Padres pitcher and local product Joe Musgrove spent an hour with John Kentera and Braden Surprenant on Thursday at his parents coffee shop in Alpine, California.

Joe dives into a lot of topics and stories, including his offseason workouts, his trip to Antarctica, and how he has spearheaded some workouts and activities for him and his teammates leading up to Spring Training.

Musgrove also talks about the importance of his family as well as the different trials and tribulations he experienced on his journey to the Majors including times where he thought it might be time to hang it up.

Finally, Joe makes an announcement for the Padres fans on what they should expect in 2023 as well as how important the fans will be this season after how they helped the Padres last postseason.