Lafayette, IN

wrtv.com

Update: Missing man found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen Sunday, Feb. 5. The 31-year-old was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday. IMPD says he may be in the McCordsville or Whitestown area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Tiki Bob's reportedly closing in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown bar that's seen hundreds of police calls since 2019 is reportedly shutting down. On Tuesday, owner Jason Stellema posted on Facebook saying he refuses to be "the scapegoat for the violent crime plaguing the beautiful City of Indianapolis any longer." "Our intent was to always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD virtual town hall series begins Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leadership are planning to hold virtual town halls focusing on each district. The first town hall, which will also feature Mayor Joe Hogsett, is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the southeast district. It will feature a 15–20-minute presentation that includes updates on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Veteran Health Indiana to host Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran Health Indiana will hold a career fair this weekend for veterans looking for job opportunities. The fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1481 W. 10th St. The fair will offer a variety of job openings including:. Registered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Conner Prairie podcast challenges problematic points in history

NOBLESVILLE — “Even if it doesn’t repeat itself, history sometimes rhymes.”. In honor of Black History Month, we’re introducing you to a dynamic duo who uses facts to look at problems in history that sometimes impact us today. Nowadays, it feels like everyone has a podcast,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Lou Malnati's preparing to open in Avon, hiring employees

AVON — Lou Malnati's famous Chicago deep dish pizza is about to be available at a new location in Central Indiana. The restaurant is planning to open in Avon in March at 8806 E. U.S. Highway 36. They're currently looking to hire more than 50 people. Roles include delivery...
AVON, IN

