ISP, Howard County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation in Kokomo
KOKOMO — Indiana State Police and the Howard County Sheriff's Office are investigating a death in a Kokomo neighborhood. The death happened Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. No other details, including anything about the victim, have been released. WRTV...
Update: Missing man found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen Sunday, Feb. 5. The 31-year-old was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday. IMPD says he may be in the McCordsville or Whitestown area.
Mothers impacted by gun violence talk about change during National Gun Violence Survivors Week
INDIANAPOLIS — This past weekend, IMPD officers were called to seven shootings and two stabbings. Two people were killed and so far six arrests have been made in five of the cases. Tuesday wraps up National Gun Violence Survivors Week. WRTV’s Amber Grigley spoke with two moms impacted by...
Tiki Bob's reportedly closing in Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown bar that's seen hundreds of police calls since 2019 is reportedly shutting down. On Tuesday, owner Jason Stellema posted on Facebook saying he refuses to be "the scapegoat for the violent crime plaguing the beautiful City of Indianapolis any longer." "Our intent was to always...
IMPD virtual town hall series begins Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leadership are planning to hold virtual town halls focusing on each district. The first town hall, which will also feature Mayor Joe Hogsett, is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the southeast district. It will feature a 15–20-minute presentation that includes updates on...
Veteran Health Indiana to host Career Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran Health Indiana will hold a career fair this weekend for veterans looking for job opportunities. The fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1481 W. 10th St. The fair will offer a variety of job openings including:. Registered...
Conner Prairie podcast challenges problematic points in history
NOBLESVILLE — “Even if it doesn’t repeat itself, history sometimes rhymes.”. In honor of Black History Month, we’re introducing you to a dynamic duo who uses facts to look at problems in history that sometimes impact us today. Nowadays, it feels like everyone has a podcast,...
Lou Malnati's preparing to open in Avon, hiring employees
AVON — Lou Malnati's famous Chicago deep dish pizza is about to be available at a new location in Central Indiana. The restaurant is planning to open in Avon in March at 8806 E. U.S. Highway 36. They're currently looking to hire more than 50 people. Roles include delivery...
New Indianapolis Public Library exhibit celebrates African American artists
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library's African American History Committee is celebrating the work of African American artists of all ages and art mediums. A variety of art styles and written works are currently on display at Central Library for the 35th annual Meet the Artists exhibit. Anthony Radford...
