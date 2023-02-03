City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon

The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

For the entire marathon, Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street along with Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Temporary road closures from 6:30-9 a.m. Sunday:

Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

East Pensacola Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Jefferson Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

College Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Park Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7-9 a.m.)

No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7-9 a.m.)

Temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday:

Robert & Trudie Perkins Way – Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (FAMU Way to Disston Street)

FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Street

FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Road to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive

Competition begins at 7:30 a.m. For marathon route information, visit the city of Tallahassee's website here .