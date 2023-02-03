ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

For the entire marathon, Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street along with Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Temporary road closures from 6:30-9 a.m. Sunday:

  • Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street
  • East Pensacola Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • Jefferson Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • College Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • Park Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7-9 a.m.)
  • No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7-9 a.m.)

Temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday:

  • Robert & Trudie Perkins Way – Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (FAMU Way to Disston Street)
  • FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Street
  • FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Road to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way
  • Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive

Competition begins at 7:30 a.m. For marathon route information, visit the city of Tallahassee's website here .

